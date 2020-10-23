From architecture to pottery

ARCHITECT Harley Danker brilliantly took what he learned about the design of buildings and homes, and integrated those ideas into creating something close to his heart, but on a much smaller scale – designing and creating beautiful plant pots, keychains and other handmade products.

Danker incorporates architecture design elements, created with similar materials like concrete and cement, used in the construction of a building.

“I have been fascinated by product design ever since I was studying architecture,” said 28-year-old Danker, who founded Concrete Dezign to produce his creative ideas.

Inspired by urban architecture, he incorporated architectural design (concepts), including brutalist and minimalist design approaches, into making the products such as name card holders, phone stands, lamp stands and tealight holders.

Brutalist designs often showcase raw concrete and rough and unfinished surfaces in architectural design, a trend that emerged in the 1950s in Britain. Meanwhile, minimalist design is simple, uncluttered and accentuates the features of a structure.

Although brutalism and minimalist design are also concepts used in art, Danker’s bespoke pottery is aesthetically pleasing with refined structures.

Danker focuses on form, shape, texture and colours, with the intention to create a profound product that encourages interaction between humans and nature.

His design products are modern, stunning and have a sophisticated feel to them.

Through the products, Danker hopes to convince people of the significant value of everyday materials.

“Concrete or cement isn’t just a piece of material, instead it inspires us to live life, meaningfully,” he said.