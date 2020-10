BOSTAMI AHMAD is no ordinary designer. He grew up the son of Felda settlers who did not even own a car. However, his love of designing and pursuit of excellence led him not only to the designing studios of Lamborghini, but also getting shortlisted as a candidate to become Malaysia’s first astronaut.

Bostami said: “I’ve always loved designing. When I was a kid, I thought to myself that I would design a car for my father someday.

“When I was in Form 3, I remember writing ‘One day I will design a Ferrari’ in the margins of my notebook.” It was a farfetched dream, but that did not deter him from reaching for the stars.

“In 2008, 2009, Lamborghini Design announced that they were looking for a young designer to develop a new DNA for their Lamborghini car design. And it came with a scholarship and a master’s degree.

“It was opened to entries from all over the world. It was crazy. Thousands of people applied. I had to try because I love designing cars and automotive stuff,” said Bostami.

Three months later Bostami received a call from Milan, Italy requesting for complete works and sketches.

“I was in Shah Alam at the time. I had to go back to my home in Jengka, Pahang, Because all of my work was under the bed there,” said Bostami.

He spent close to RM500 to ship his designs to Italy.

It took another three months before he received the call he has been waiting for.

“Long story short, I spent one and a half years in Italy doing the scholarship,” said Bostami.

When he returned to Malaysia, Bostami worked on some of the Proton cars we see on the roads today.

Three years ago, Bostami and partner Zakiyah Hasan, founded the start-up company Artwist.Co in Cyberjaya.

The duo combined their collective mastery that was developed at the Scuola Politecnica di Design in Milan and shaped by their experience with Lamborghini, Moleskine, 3M, and Google XPrize Moon Mission.

At a glance, Artwist.Co is a company that produces premium art and artist-centric watches.