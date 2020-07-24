From scouts to Salang Design

AS SCOUTS during their high school days, Deryin Teh and her two friends, Jiun Pheng Chia and Wilden Tan, felt proud each time they collected honorary badges in the form of an iron-on patch after passing a test. Ultimately, their fascination with the embroidered badges took them down an unexpected path.

“As scouts, we get to earn and collect badges when we score during events and tests. They were a distinctive emblem that marked our achievements. Since then, our interest in collecting patches grew,” said Teh.

Inspired by their scouts’ badges, the three graphic designers put their creative minds together into creating unconventional and intricate Malaysian-themed embroidered patches, which can easily be ironed on to t-shirts, canvas bags, caps, jeans or other items.

“There is always a temptation to borrow from foreign culture, but we want to keep it local.” They decided to create products that are locally-inspired, and decided to found Salang Design (www.salangdesign.com).

Salang means ‘three people’ in the Hokkien dialect, representing the three co-founders.

“At Salang Design, we want our society to commemorate and spread culture not just through plain words, but through a tangible product that can be used in our daily lives. This is why we focused on Malaysian-themed designs,” Teh explained.

“We take inspiration from everything around us. Tools that we use, foods we eat, or even the words (or unique local slang) we say can provide inspiration to what we want to design. Sometimes, meeting people from other industries helps us to see things differently, and that inspires us, too,” she added.

Reviving the old art with modern motifs, they created nasi lemak, packed in banana-leaf, ice-kacang, ketupat, durian, the national car Proton Saga, national flower hibiscus on a stamp, lion dance and even a patch depicting Tunku Abdul Rahman on Merdeka Day titled “Anak Malaysia”.

“Nasi lemak was our very first released iron-on patch. Back then, we weren’t as experienced as we are today, we just followed our guts and design intuition. We released it with mixed feelings, not knowing if our audience (customers) would love it the way we did.”

There is no specific formula on which objects they choose to commit to embroidery.

“We always have a brainstorming session to explore ideas together. Starting with setting a theme, followed by listing out what are the possible objects or items we could produce. From there, we will see what works and what could be improved,” said Teh.

Made using digital embroidery, production of one patch design takes about one to two weeks to finish. Most of the embroidery designs are made with thread, and sometimes they do create an iron-on patch using different kinds of fabrics like felt cloth, denim, satin and others.

The material depends on the design of the patch. The price is just about RM15-RM20 apiece, depending on the complexity and size of the patch.

Apart from the iron-on patch, they also create other merchandise such as t-shirts, pouches, pins and coasters, and hope to explore other mediums.

In the near future, Salang Design plans to launch a collaboration with local brand Goodpair Socks, in conjunction with National Day 2020. “It’s more than just a collaboration, because we are making things with local talents throughout the entire project,” said Teh, who is looking forward to the collaboration.

“In this Salang Design (Embroidery) x Goodpair Socks Greater 2gether series, we have woven embroidery and socks together, to commemorate the representative elements of Malaysia and every ethnic group. We have heard the old saying: ‘You are what you eat’, but have you ever thought about ‘You are what you wear’? Culture should not be confined to museums, it is something dynamic and living, it is a part of our lives.”

“There is so much about our very own nation’s culture in the Greater 2gether series. We want our customers to feel a sense of belonging when they put on the socks – beyond keeping us warm and dry, it is an expression of our identity as Malaysians.”