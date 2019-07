THE NKF (National Kidney Foundation of Malaysia) Glow Run, happening on July 20 at MAEPS Serdang, is held to collect funds from ticket sales to aid dialysis patients under NKF’s care.

Participants will be decked in neon paint and accessories for the run down a luminous 5km route filled with neon lights and multiple fun zones including the LED tunnel station, lantern lights station, neon liquid station and neon spray station.

Celebrations will continue with a line-up of exciting happenings such as LED swings, glow body paint, food trucks and human hamster wheel, accompanied by the thrilling beats of DJ Alexis Grace.

Participants can literally go the extra mile with the treadmill donation challenge (above) which converts every kilometre covered on a treadmill into monetary contribution to this non-profit organisation.

Visit www.ticket2u.com.my/event/13418 for registration and tickets priced at RM65 for single participants and RM240 for groups of four.

For more, visit the NKF website.