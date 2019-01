BY JEFF YONG

I’VE been seeing red of late. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not angry or anything: it’s just that red is the usual ‘in’ colour during the lunar new year’s festivities.

Almost everywhere I go, I’d be greeted by red lanterns, red flowers, red table cloths, red everything. Even a luxury German carmaker has painted its vehicles red for a festive promotion! I wonder whether that gimmick might encourage some to splurge on luxury vehicles in these challenging times.

For the Chinese community, red represents happiness, success, vitality, beauty and good fortune. Even the envelopes used for gift money – ang pows – are in hues of red. (May you have plenty of those this year.) So are the lanterns that adorn Chinese business establishments and residences.

It’s also that time of the year when the ultra-superstitious will get drawn in by several do’s and don’ts. Or which animal sign one is born under will do well or otherwise.

When I was much younger, I used to follow such predictions to the letter. I’d be miserable if my animal sign is said to be under pressure from inauspicious stars – at least for a while.

What’s in store for me this year? For a start, the first set of soothing words that came my way was that it would be a “year blessed with positivity and good luck”. Wow! I foresee no obstacles in my way in 2019!

Then it said: “Noble people will assist you to pursue your dreams.” I wonder who is noble enough to help this has-been? Maybe I should wait and see. Like some say, who knows?

It added: “Your personal charm easily gains you influence over people.” Let me try to stride into some offices in Putrajaya, White House or Malacanang Palace and ask for a few favours!

The prediction also reminded me: “Use your enhanced problem-solving skills to help others.” I suppose I’d make a killing on the advisory or consultancy circuit since I’ve enough solutions (or fats) to lubricate those stuck in a rut!

The soothsayer ended by saying: “Be wary of getting into minor accidents due to carelessness.” This is where I ought to exercise greater caution accessing my mobile phone, especially when driving. I’ve heard of people having nasty accidents with scary outcomes because they were too engrossed with their devices.

Restaurants have also been promoting dishes said to be auspicious for the festive season. Like the raw fish tossing dish or yee sang, which is supposed to catapult consumers towards great fortune as well as other heaven-sent benefits.

The major star attractions are fish and prawns but at dearer prices. These auspicious delicacies become more expensive as early as a month before the festivities begin.

Fish or ‘yee’ in the Cantonese dialect is also the homonym for ‘surplus’, and is, therefore, much sought-after for new year reunion gatherings. Prawns in Cantonese are known as ‘ha’, which promoters insist are a must-have on the menu if you want a happy new year because they sound like laughter as in “ha ha ha”. Well, whoever started that ruse must have laughed all the way to the bank.

Also, best avoid last-minute trips to your so-called ‘friendly’ wet markets if you can, otherwise, you’d also be ‘slaughtered’. Supermarkets are a safer bet.

Come to think of it, I’d refrain from joining the mad exodus to be here or there this year. I’d rather stay put at my new ‘hermitage’ near an old oil palm plantation. It’d be a nice change to hear birds chirp and crickets sing amidst the cleaner air.

But it’ll still be a red Chinese New Year for me! Gong Hee Wat Sai (in my Hainanese dialect) to all who are celebrating the lunar new year.

Jeff Yong, after making his mark in the twisty maze of mainstream journalism, has finally decided to enjoy what he does best –observing the unusual and recounting the gleeful. He can be contacted at lifestyle.borak@ thesundaily.com.