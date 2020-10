WHILE searching for suitable hantaran (Malay dowry or bridal gifts) for a friend’s engagement party in 2010, engineer Nordiana Ghafar soon realised that the decorations came at a high cost.

Nordiana, better known as Diana, then had a bright idea: “Why don’t we do it ourselves?”

She decided to make the bridal gift boxes and the decorations.

“It turned out well and everyone loved it!” the 33-year-old said.

“After the event, my friend returned the props to me, but I thought of renting them out to enable everyone to have bridal gifts at a reasonable price.”

This led to her running a wedding hantaran props rental service, and the orders started pouring in, especially for fresh flower decorations for the dulang hantaran (gift trays).

“I have always loved to do anything that involves crafting or creating, so it felt like it was a calling for me.

“There was much trial and error, for sure, but I found my signature way of doing it the way I like it. I think it’s important for you to like your craft, first.”

According to Diana, hantaran are special gifts exchanged by both the bride’s and groom’s families, as they embark on their new journey through life together.

“Part of the hantaran includes food and sweets, to signify mutual unification between the two families. This unification is presented in a beautiful way through the hantaran. A lot of thought and effort goes into each tray.

“A pretty tray with flower decorations adds beauty to the hantaran. It’s like the cherry on top of the cake.

“It’s a part of the Malay custom to give odd numbers of dulang hantaran (the bride’s family sends two extra trays compared to the groom’s). However, these days couples often exchange the same number of trays.”