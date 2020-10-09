Good enough to eat

The quirky creations of Penang-born designer Jeslyn Ooi will make any person smile, especially if they are foodies.

She explained: “The colourful diversity of our Malaysian food culture inspired me to design pouches and bags in the form of food, infusing our culture and tradition into fashion. Each dish has a story to tell, going back to our roots.

“Through these designs, I wish to uncover the stories and origins of our food. What I love about Malaysian food is its taste and colourful appearance, which comes in all shapes and forms.”

Ooi’s handicrafts can be found on Happy Dumpy (referring to dumplings) on Instagram (@happydumpy_design).

“I came up with this idea to create memorable and interesting souvenirs or gifts that represent Malaysia. Malaysians are blessed with a variety of food from diverse ethnic communities.

“We are united through the flavours that we love. Our food reflects our identity, cultural heritage and roots, and there are many interesting stories to tell about each dish.

“However, many of us, especially the younger generation, are unaware of it. Therefore, I decided to come up with fun and creative ideas to unveil the stories behind our food in an interesting way. Tourists can’t bring back our food, but they can take back the food-shaped items as souvenirs to remember our rich multiracial food culture.”

Ooi thoughtfully designed each product, creating bags and pouches based on the history behind the food.

“In the past, I often wondered why kuih kapit is known as ‘Love Letters’? So I began to research its origins.”

“The story goes back to the days when Peranakan girls were not allowed to meet boys without chaperons. Some savvy maidens would insert love notes into folded kuih kapit and toss them over the walls of their beloved’s homes.”

According to one story, one boy’s younger brother found the ‘letters’ and spilled the beans to the neighbourhood.

To commemorate the story of these unique Malaysian love letters, Ooi’s kuih kapit pouches have a hidden space for people to insert messages or small gifts to their loved ones.

She hopes her designs play an interesting role as a story-telling medium of Malaysian culture.

“While spreading happiness, I hope these unique designs will bring back memories of home. Wherever you go, do not forget your roots,” she said.

Her designs have even won praise at The Korea International Art Exhibition, the oldest art exhibition in Seoul, South Korea.

“In the exhibition, my bag designs were selected for a fashion show in Gangnam. Designer stores including Sangsangmadang approached me, saying that they would like to market my products,” she said.

Ooi’s accolades include the Japan Innovative Design Award, as well as Gold for the Best Idea for social good, Silver for Best Print idea, Best Outdoor and Best Design awards at The Kancil Awards.

She also hopes to raise social awareness by creating an educational fishing game kit to educate children about the dangers of pollution. It will not be her first attempt to promote social causes.

“To raise awareness on road safety, I extracted wrecked car parts from a junkyard, and reconstructed them to form an art installation of a gigantic human body. The message was that while car parts are replaceable, human body parts are not. No matter how well you fix your broken body parts, they will never be as perfect as before.”