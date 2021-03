HIS creations are highly sought after in the international market. Each figure he makes fetches an average price of US$400 (RM1,600). Last year during the pandemic, demand for his work surpassed his wildest dreams. But the journey of Mohd Saiful Zainal was never easy, and it involved making tough decisions.

Known in the art scene as BboyBlackz, Saiful, 40, recounted his younger days when he had to make his own toys. He loved robots and action figures and his parents could not afford any, so he used to make them on his own using whatever he could find.

He began experimenting when he was in secondary school, by sculpting plasticine and later developed his skills using Sculpey, where his creations were baked. Now, he casts resin figures based on his clients’ requests.

His fascination with hip-hop also began when he was young. He was a member of a Bboy group and was known as Black. That is how Saiful got his name, BboyBlackz.

His talent in Bboying, also referred to as breakdancing, took him around the world and while he travelled, he soaked up the hip-hop culture.

Nevertheless, he did not choose dancing as a career. Instead, he worked long hours at a cinema to make ends meet.

Sculpting, casting, painting and making figures began as a side gig for Saiful in 2007. Initially, he only made figures on personal requests because despite having the talent, Saiful lacked skills.

“Although I developed skills in sculpting on my own, I learned about casting and refined my skills further with the help of renowned sculptor and art director Mufizal Mokhtar,” he said.

After years of going home late at night and working early in the morning, Saiful decided to quit his day job in 2018. The long hours had taken a toll on him and he wanted a better life for his wife and children, and he believed that his figures could make that dream come true.

“It was a tough call. To let go of a stable income was not an easy decision despite my confidence in my skills. I discussed it with my wife and we decided to take the leap,” he recalled.