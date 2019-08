THIS year’s edition of the Fay Khoo Award for Food+Drink Writing is now open for entries till Sept 15.

Designed to recognise new and talented voices in food and drink narratives, this award was set up in 2017 in tribute to the memory of author, publisher and radio host Fay Khoo, who died in April 2017 after a battle with lung cancer.

Entries, either in comics or graphic stories form, must be four to eight pages in length, and be presented in the format outlined in the submission guidelines.

“We believe that a relatable element like food will open the medium to new readers, and we hope to inspire talented writers and illustrators to tell stories and excel in this form,” said award director Bettina Chua Abdullah.

“As with prose, we look for original and interesting visual narratives that explore the world of food, whether these be memoirs, slice-of-life, or first-person storytelling.”

This literary competition is open to citizens and residents of Asean countries aged 16 and older at the time of the closing date.

Each participant is allowed a maximum of three entries.

Email entries together with a RM20 submission fee each to thefaykhooaward@hikayat.asia.

This year’s award has done away with formal categories and will instead be selecting the best three entries. There will be a longlist of 15 entries before it is shortlisted to six entries.

The top three winners will be announced at the 9th George Town Literary Festival running from Nov 21 to 24 in Penang. The winners will each receive a cash prize of RM1,500 and book vouchers worth RM500.

On the judging panel this year are chief judge John Brunton (food and travel contributor for The Guardian newspaper), author Melissa De Silva (of Others is not a Race book) as well as Bettina.

For more details on this competition, visit the Fay Khoo Award for Food+Drink Writing Facebook page.