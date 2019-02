THIS year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), and visitors to the city can expect plenty of events and festivals to celebrate this occasion.

Among the highlights are the 30th Macao Arts Festival (May 4 to June 2), Macao International Dragon Boat Races (June 1, 2 and 7), 30th Macao International Fireworks Display Contest (in September and October), and the 19th Macao Food Festival (Nov 8 to 24).

Visitors can also enjoy Macao cruise tours, or even travel into Macao using the Hong Kong-Zuhai-Macao bridge, which opened in Oct 24 last year.

According to the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Malaysians have always enjoyed going to Macao for their holidays, and Malaysia remains one of the top 10 source markets for arrivals to the city, with a total of 227,854 visitors last year. This is an increase of 4.4% from 2017.

Malaysians also increased their length of stay in Macao to an average of 2.1 days.

The MGTO has been actively promoting this gem of a city, and it hopes to see an increase of 2.3% of tourists from Malaysia this year.

As part of its efforts to promote its city to Malaysians, MGTO will once again be taking part in the Matta fair and MITM fair for this year, as well as organising roadshows such as the Promosi Hebat Macao roadshow at IOI City Mall Putrajaya, which will take place just before the month of Ramadan.

