MOST of us probably overlook one of our most frequently-used kitchen tools: our kitchen sponge. There’s more going on in that one little kitchen sponge than you might expect.

Researchers from the University of Furtwangen have found that a piece of sponge the size of a sugar cube can host as many as 54 billion bacteria, a small number of what may be pathogenic, illness-causing bacteria.

So to be safe, it is important to rinse and wring out your sponge completely after each use and wash off any loose food or debris. The drier it is, the better. After that, store the kitchen sponge in a dry location.

Never leave kitchen sponges in a dish-washing liquid bath. Leaving the sponge wet on a countertop also takes longer for it to dry and allows more bacteria to grow. Also, avoid leaving any damp sponges in an enclosed area such as a bucket or under the sink.

To make things easier, get a kitchen sponge that comes with a holder. That way, it will be easier to air dry the wet kitchen sponge to reduce bacterial growth. Additionally, it will also help to organise your kitchen and save space.

