Labour of love

MUHAMMAD Syafiq Mobin is an assistant manager for marketing, communication, and corporate social responsibilities at a local bank. When he is not at work, the 33-year-old generously dedicates his time to volunteering. He explained: “It started in 2010, right after graduating from university. My good friend’s mother was the one who opened the orphanage, known as Raudhatul Alfaeez, and I volunteered there as a welfare manager, and have maintained that role until today. “The orphanage was initially located in Gombak, but we had to move due to a tragic incident where the building was burnt down, completely.

Syafiq during his volunteer programme in Zanzibar, Tanzania. – Courtesy of Syafiq Mobin

“So, we are now located at a temporary location in Keramat, while we are rebuilding the old place, which is on our own land. However, Covid-19 has halted the rebuilding process. “When we first started, we had five to six boys, then it expanded into 30 boys, which is quite a big number. We don’t plan to grow bigger as we plan to focus on the kids, and we want to ensure that they each get enough attention.” Syafiq’s initiative of providing aid to those in need was given recognition by the current United States secretary of state Mike Pompeo, through Twitter.

Syafiq during his volunteer programme in Hawaii. – Courtesy of Syafiq Mobin