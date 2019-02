LEGO Malaysia is celebrating the release of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part with an experiential consumer event that champions fun for everyone.

The exhibit at Mid Valley Megamall, which ends on Feb 24, features six different universes from The Lego Movie 2 multiverse, each with its own unique activity.

Those who complete all six zones at the event will receive a special achievement certificate from Lego Malaysia.

These zones include a dance-off at the Systar System, building a monster at the Duplo Monster workshop, and making a movie using the Lego Movie Maker set at Apocalypseburg.

Fans can also pick up the Welcome to Apocalypseburg! set priced at RM1,399.90 at the event, and receive a limited-edition Lenticular Emmet Mosaic for free.

The Apocalypseburg! set is currently the most significant set in The Lego Movie 2 lineup. It is made up of 3,178 pieces and measures 52cm tall, 49cm wide, and 33cm deep once completed.

Those who purchase RM179 or more worth of Lego merchandise at the event will also receive a unique heart-shaped gift that was featured in the movie.

According to Lego Singapore & Malaysia marketing head Victor Plange, the first Lego movie released in 2014 was a daunting endeavour for the Danish toy makers.

It showcased the various intellectual properties within the company’s line of toys and showed the value of play between parents and children.

He added: “The recently-released The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part marks the fourth Lego movie (after the 2014 The Lego Movie, and the two spin-offs, The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie, both released in 2017).

“This time, it features Lego’s range of products for both boys and girls of all ages and tells a story that centres around siblings and how play can bring a family together.”

At a glance, the current line of Lego Movie 2 sets shows a predominance of basic system with a few sets aimed at young children, a set aimed at older collectors, a couple of sets using elements from the Friends system, and a Duplo set.

However, according to recent unofficial reports, two of the three sets for The Lego Movie 2 will feature more Friends elements.

Lego Singapore & Malaysia brand manager Kiran Chadaram said more sets will be introduced this year, though no date has been set.