ART began as an escape for Fadzlina Tokiman. Venting her day’s frustrations by using watercolours on paper, she somehow found peace.

But as her day job in corporate communications began to affect her physically and emotionally, she found herself turning towards art more and more.

She decided to enrol in an art class. There she transitioned to oil paints on canvas, and then made the decision to let her career take a back seat to painting.

As her confidence grew, so did the size of her work. Ultimately, she quit her job, and opened an art studio called Artsy Fingers in Nilai to teach children and adults alike the joys of creating a piece of artwork.

For Jaee Tee, it was her love for her son that led her to discover her own talent and passion working with a pallet knife.

She never thought that when she searched for art classes for her children, she would be enrolled in one instead.

In her class, she is known as a messy painter. But Tee utilises her ability to control chaos, and turns it into a strength which translates into her texture-rich oil on canvas artwork.

Fiona Lim is a meticulous painter. She draws inspiration from surrealists like Salvador Dali, but targets her work at the young. She sketches her painting before she commits it to canvas to create dreamlike scenes.

To Lim, art is more than just a way to express herself: it is also a social experience.

It’s all about painting with friends and chatting with them, and perhaps having a drink or two together, while at the same time, exchanging ideas and taking inspiration from each other’s works.

These three women are from a group of 25 whose works are featured in the Accidental Artists Group Exhibition, currently on display till Saturday at Menara Ken TTDI in Kuala Lumpur.

These artists were or are still active in the corporate world, but who have decided to pick up a brush and commit paint to canvas.

The group is led by Jennifer Tan, a former air stewardess-turned-artist with 20 years of experience. She not only taught them the finer points of painting but also helped encourage their passion.

According to Tan, she will no longer be conducting classes. However, this does not mean she is done with art.

After years of experience with watercolour, oil, and acrylic paints, including mixed media and sculptures, she is now looking forward to trying out a new medium – working with resin – in her next art adventure.

Check out the works of these talented women at the Accidental Artists Group Exhibition at Hall 2, Level M, of Menara Ken TTDI, open from 11am to 6pm weekdays (till 10pm on Saturday).