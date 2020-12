FASCINATED by modern architectural culture and fluctuating urban developments, experimental printmaker Mark Tan set out to interpret the effect of the rapid growth of modernisation.

An alumni of Drawing and Applied Arts from the University of the West of England, Tan returned to Kuala Lumpur in 2014, where he started investigating the spatial relationship between architectural culture and the identity of a city, through printmaking.

Informed by fragments of memory hidden in the recesses of his mind from past observation and photographs, Tan began to construct and deconstruct the origin of his memories in a process that involved discovering what marks must be made on the paper.

His most recent solo exhibition A Collapsible Time, held at the offices of award-winning architectural firm Zlgdesign in Kuala Lumpur, was the ideal entry point for understanding his inspirations and practice, thus bridging the gap between the two disciplines – art and architecture – while forging a deeper sense of respect for both.

The exhibition featured over 60 works that were arranged chronologically from 2014-2019, during which Tan’s rigorous practice shifted alongside Malaysia’s continuous cycle of building and redevelopment, resulting in an abstract study of architecture that reads like an oracle of the rise and fall of postmodernism and metamodernism.

It represents the linear timeline of the country’s progressing modernity that has since collapsed and mutated, reflected through Tan’s initial hard-edged paintings with structural clarity, to a more fluid and ambiguous form in a painterly manner.

His abstract and expressive gestures denote the tension between chaotic and controlled changes in the fickle urban landscape rendered by demolished buildings, barren lands, construction sites and new builds.

His dynamic compositions on paper are nonchalant yet seemingly calculated, and among the diverse shapes, some geometric and others organic, were references of man-made structures.