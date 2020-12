DANCE instructor Luvenia Kalia says the beauty of dance as an art form is not confined to the elegance of movement, but is something that reaches far beyond the physical body.

As a dancer with two decades of experience, Luvenia has delved into the world of dance through various genres ranging from more classical forms such as ballet and Bharatanatyam to community-based street styles like hip-hop and salsa.

“Dance provides an opportunity to explore emotions and traumas that lie within the soul as most of our traumas are visible in our body language. Dance is the bridge to understanding these traumas,” said 26-year-old Luvenia.

According to her, dance connects people from all walks of life.

“It would be contradicting its purpose if dance didn’t unite people of all abilities and levels of experience.

“We explore rhythm, dynamics, spatial awareness and all sorts of elements to challenge the limits and abilities of (the mind) and body. Despite physical demands, the dance world has expanded its possibilities to create spaces of diversity and inclusivity,” she said.

“You will find dancers of all ages, from the young to senior citizens, as well as able-bodied individuals and those with disabilities in the same class, as there is no fixed aesthetic in dance, and it represents freedom and community,” said the multi-disciplinary artiste of Punjabi and Chinese mixed parentage.

She has a diploma from Lasalle College of the Arts (Singapore) and is currently working on a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts and Dance degree at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania in the United States.

Luvenia has a special bond with dance and she enjoys sharing her discoveries with her students and her community.

“Teaching is just sharing. In a space with my students, I want them to see me as an equal, not an authoritative figure who is superior to them, because we have enough of that in the world. My only hope is to share my relationship with dance and hopefully, they will discover something within themselves from their experience with me,“ said Luvenia, who has been a part of many dance performances around the world and has dabbled in dance films and performance art.

When did you start to dance and what do you love about dance?

“I started dancing in my living room with my family for as long as I remember. I started to attend Bharatanatyam and ballet classes when I was five years old. I was given a choice between dancing and swimming, so I chose dancing. I didn’t want to do swimming because water scares me.

“Eventually, I branched out to other dance genres and got mildly addicted to movement. Dance has been my longest friendship and has been a big part of my life.

“It was there for me throughout my childhood, whether at family parties or informal training. As life changed and I grew up, dance was like a friend who never left my side. It gave me comfort, it allowed me to express myself, motivated me to build my confidence and expand my mind.”

What does dance mean to you?

“Dance is the source of humanity, an internal rhythm in the body that exists in everyone. It’s a movement that exists everywhere, from the gestures we use to communicate, to the everyday activities we repetitively do.

“Art and dance are essential elements in being human but unfortunately, there is a lack of understanding of dance as an integral part of life. To many indigenous ethnic groups, dance is ritualistic and understood as being essential to sound mental health and well-being.

“Colonialism and western influences have made us stray from dance as a way to bring communities together. Our world today revolves around money and survival, causing a major shift in priorities, away from mental health and embodiment.”

Why do you feel children should learn dance?

“The art of dance is severely under-represented in our education system. Unfortunately, this denies children the opportunity to learn and develop critical thinking skills and the ability to think outside the box.

“Growing up, I was so caught up in getting good grades and memorising textbooks that I never got the chance to engage in problem-solving and be creative.”

What are you passionate about in life?

“I am passionate about bridging the gap between art and life, allowing people to see the value in creativity, embodiment and self-reflection. Movement, dance and art exists everywhere in Malaysia. I would go to a park with my mum for morning walks only to see elderly people doing tai chi, qi gong, and yoga – art forms that are performed daily by communities that struggle to see that art does not have to be performative or distant from the people.

“It exists in their bodies and in our common spaces. We do not need a theatre with a fancy proscenium stage for dance to take place. Movement, dance and art started with the people and should be given back to the people.”

What are your future plans?

“I want to draw more people to see the importance of art or dance in the education system and build awareness of the human aspects of dance, movement and art that are constantly neglected due to capitalism.

“On a personal level, my goal is to find balance and happiness, wherever I am.”