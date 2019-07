BY JEFF YONG

AFTER many false starts, I finally got the real meaning of “going to Penang for durians”. Silly me thought it just meant going to places where they’re sold in large numbers, like those roadside stalls along Balik Pulau, Relau, Teluk Bahang, or Jalan Macalister in the heart of town.

How far off the mark I was! It actually meant going to a durian orchard or plantation! And it was all thanks to Bukit Mertajam Toastmaster Lee Weng Poon, who connected me to Elaine Lee, who is part of one of the durian ‘food chains’ in Penang.

They held the passport to sheer durian bliss at an orchard in Sungai Ara, not too far from Penang airport.

As I awaited our guide at the nearby Changkat Sungai Ara with my visiting relatives from Hainan, my hopes for a durian feast began evaporating as the sun beat down on me mercilessly.

I began to wonder about how could we be on the stairway to a durian paradise when we were in the middle of a housing precinct! Later I found out that the sharp turn where were waiting was actually the foot of a hillslope full of durian trees!

I also found the answer as to the long wait when a man on a motorbike came to escort us up the narrow path. The road up and down can only accommodate four-wheeled traffic going one way at a time!

We were in a convoy of three vehicles. It soon dawned on me why we had to have an escort – the road can only accommodate four-wheeled traffic going one way at a time!

Without an escort, there could certainly be dire and fractious consequences if both drivers don’t give way. Even if one were to give way, the one reversing would be on the losing end. He or she might end up in a ravine, or land on a dump full of discarded durian skins!

As I sat in the car driven steadily by Tun Li, I muttered that “this ain’t a drive for those with kopi lesen”, as we call those who obtained their driving licences through fraudulent means.

After much meandering and weaving, we arrived safely to a wagging welcome from the orchard’s guard dogs. They seemed to take their cue from the man who rode up the hill with us.

One can imagine him telling them: “Yes, I have vetted them, and they mean no harm except to sink their fangs into the durians!”

What happened next had me in awe. We were introduced to nine varieties of durians that are mostly indigenous to Penang – susu (for milk), hor lor (gourd), ang heh (red prawn), ang chee (red seed), thean sang (heaven), D2, D27 and D600.

Thank you, Pam (Weng Poon’s wife) for keeping track of the names.

Following that yummy and heady feast, my visiting relatives from Hainan exclaimed: “Forget about Musang King!”

After that, we were told that we could roam about the orchard. My relatives were especially thrilled to see ripened durians falling right before their very eyes.

And they had their pick of low-hanging rambutans, courtesy of a tree on a slope. The bounty of rambutans were met with shrieks of excitement!

And all this was captured on their smartphones to brag about back home later, of course!

Next, we were presented with something that had me stumped – a fruit from a 150-year-old durian tree.

When we asked for its name, the answer was typically Penang Hokkien: “Bo thann choay” – which literally translated meant “you can’t find it”!

A year from now, you can bet that I’d be seeking out the friendly orchard handlers of Ah Aun, Ah Bah and Ah Seng (Duku) at Sungai Ara even though the narrow and winding road may be treacherous!

Wish me luck!

