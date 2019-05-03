One pour closer

Guinness brand ambassador Cian Hulm, from St James’ Gate in Dublin – home of Guinness – had travelled across eight cities and towns in Malaysia for over a month to train participating bartenders of the Guinness Malaysia’s Perfect Pour training programme.

From there, he had selected 16 of the best for the programme’s grand finale held recently at The Barn in Sunway Pyramid, Bandar Sunway, in which the top four bartenders would win themselves an all-expense-paid trip to the home of Guinness in Dublin.

And the winners were Lim Shui Teng from 12 Senses in Penang, John Michael N. Tecson from The Beer Factory Cheras in Kuala Lumpur, Lim Ze Kae from Old Merchant in Malacca, and J’shua Chua from Mulligans Irish Restaurant, Trove Hotel, in Johor Baru.

Hulm said that the time he spent training bartenders in the country has been “such an experience”.

He added: “I’m so proud to see that across the globe, the drive and passion to produce quality Guinness Draught for the end consumers that I’ve been witnessing with each and every one of them has been consistent throughout.

“That’s truly something I can say I’m honoured to be able to witness and take pride in.”

The nationwide training programme is part of the Guinness Perfect Pour campaign, which aims to solidify the quality of Guinness Draught among discerning drinkers and trade partners.

Local consumers also got the chance to learn about the two-part pour to perfection from the crew of the Guinness Perfect Pour roving truck which made stops around the Klang Valley. The crew also taught consumers the best way to enjoy the ruby-red beverage.

Guinness Malaysia senior brand manager Julie Kuan said: “Guinness Draught has been able to maintain its status as the world’s No.1 stout because we only use the finest quality ingredients, and a unique ‘two-part pour’ which is our guaranteed method to deliver the perfect pint.

“Hence why, as a brand, we’ve made it a point to ensure bars up and down the country are consistently trained on how to deliver the perfect Guinness.”

Helping to feed the brand’s tagline, ‘Made for More’, is a recipe that involved roasting malted barley at exactly 232°C, and the use of a 260-year-old original strain of Guinness yeast, from the time of legendary founder Arthur Guinness.

The craft also makes sure every perfect pint poured leads to more anticipation and satisfaction with every glass.

To make that perfect pour, just tilt the glass at 45° and fill it up to the iconic harp logo, before letting the beverage surge and settle, then top it off slowly to complete the two-part pour.

You should be left with a rich creamy head, a malty sweet aroma, and a smooth, perfectly balanced taste.

