Removing taboos to empower youths

It included topics that were in dire need of addressing as they were not being taught comprehensively in the Malaysian formal education system, and parents were apprehensive to discuss such topics. There were so many factors to consider when covering these topics at length, which in many cultures in Malaysia seemed like an unspoken stigma rarely discussed at all.

SPOT, Aishah explains, is a movement created “for girls, by girls” to develop a positive attitude towards sexual and reproductive health. Its recent online event, SPOT Goes Online (SGO), introduced a series of talks in conjunction with World Children’s Day.

“The tragedies of underage pregnancies, child sexual abuse, STI (sexual transmitted infections) among children, unsafe abortions, gender-based violence, dating violence, forced intercourse, bullying, psychological abuse that leads to poor mental and emotional health, and potential death from HPV and HIV related complications are the direct result from lack of sexual education, not social problems. And certainly not because of a female child’s behavioural issues.”

“I soon realised that there was a direct correlation between what we were seeing in our communities and what we were not teaching our children,” Aishah adds.

There was a lack of awareness on the outlook of families on the topic of sex and sexuality, which has unfortunately helped perpetuate the practice of child marriage as a legitimate solution to sexual impropriety, as well as baby dumping and infanticide.

As she was collecting information for medical researchers about the health status and diseases among urban communities, she realised that children in urban housing are extremely vulnerable to predators and abusers, as they are left unsupervised for long periods of time when parents go out to work to put food on the table.

She shares: “I first realised the extent of the issues surrounding children’s sexuality education here in Malaysia when I was a student in University Malaya, volunteering as an enumerator.”

A ISHAH HOO founded Soroptimist Puberty Organising Toolkit (SPOT) in 2015 to help parents and teachers initiate respectful conversations around the topics of sex and sexuality to children in order to help prevent child sexual abuse, reduce unsafe sex practices among children and prevent child marriages.

How do you build a curriculum that is both culturally sensitive and receptive?

By literally getting everyone involved. In SGO, two of our youngest speakers are four and six years old, and we also work with everyone, from schoolchildren to parents and industry experts that include psychologist and gynaecologist, as well as our partners, United Nations agencies, governmental agencies and ministries.

I created the SPOT modules after researching best practices, sex education modules and the International Technical Guidance on Sexuality Education 2008, and updated it accordingly when I joined a Regional Multi-stakeholder Dialogue on Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in Bangkok in 2018.

At what age should sexuality education be introduced to children?

For most of us, it’s difficult to talk about sex with anyone, let alone children.

CSE is a life-long conversation which starts with simple concepts and builds over time as the individual’s capacity to understand increases. It begins with laying the foundations with young children by teaching them about bodily autonomy, saying no to things that make them uncomfortable, how to differentiate safe touches from unsafe ones, what’s healthy behaviour and what’s toxic for them.

Talking about sex in a comprehensive manner has many positive effects, including delayed initiation of sexual intercourse, reduced risk-taking behaviour and increased use of condoms and other forms of contraception.

We’re all born as sensual creatures and we need to educate our children before it turns sexual. So start when they’re still babies, use daily conversations around routine, privacy and health to initiate sexuality education.

But you need to prepare yourself first in order to educate your children. You need to first remove your own bias, shame and stigma around these topics, so you’re empowering them with knowledge and values to become resilient and confident in advocating for themselves.

Scotland became the first country in the world to provide sanitary pads and tampons for free. Can Malaysia can follow suit?

Possible. But I sincerely believe that we need to work on our long-term strategy in addressing the pain points we women and girls are truly experiencing.

The last time we charted this out was during YB Hannah Yeoh’s time with the National Roadmap. It’s a work in progress, and although a lot has been done in the past 30 years, we still have a long way to go.

What is the biggest challenge that SPOT is still facing since its inception?

Removing shame, stigma and bias, normalising conversations around the topics of sex and sexuality, and reproductive health. Getting support and buy-in from parents, to allow themselves to be uncomfortable, to enable open and respectful conversations around these topics.

How has the pandemic affected your work?

Our pitch in 2019 as a grassroots initiative was to work towards becoming Malaysia’s best CSE provider in our effort to empower 20,000 girls by 2020.

Then 2020 came and hit us with triple whammies – political instability, economic instability and the pandemic.

We’re currently redesigning and digitising all content, complete with necessary tools and support which took us nine months, and our programmes will be ready to roll out in 11 weeks’ time.

When the going gets tough, my volunteers always remind me of the lives and potential future we’re helping to improve. So I’m blessed to have them and their support, commitment and ownership in growing SPOT.