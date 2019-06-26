Resorts World Genting’s Jazzy Wednesday offers prizes galore

RESORTS WORLD GENTING is offering its Genting Rewards cardholders a chance to win a Honda Jazz every Wednesday for 18 weeks, in its Jazzy Wednesday campaign starting today till Oct 30. The first draw happens this July 3.

As it is open to Genting Rewards members only, non-members can sign up for a free membership at any Genting Rewards counter, or visit the Resorts World Genting website.

On top of the cars, which are on display around First World Hotel and SkyAvenue, Resorts World Genting Entertainment & Events vice president Kevin Tann said at the launch that “everyone will stand a chance to leave rewarded”.

He added: “We not only have 18 Honda Jazzes as prizes, [but] we also have 18 Samsung Galaxy S10+ smartphones, and over RM1.5 million in dining and shopping vouchers to give away in our Jazzy Wednesday campaign.”

Genting Rewards cardholders will earn a chance at the draw if they spend at least RM100 and earn one Genting Point in a single day, from over 250 participating F&B and retail tenants at SkyAvenue, First World Plaza, and Awana SkyCentral.

They can redeem a Jazzy Wednesday entry slip – capped at five entries per week – from their Genting Points earned during the campaign. Entry slips can be redeemed from over 50 iKiosks across Resorts World Genting.

All entry slips must be put into draw boxes located at Hilltop Grocer and the Information Counter at SkyAvenue, as well as Taiko Ramen and Sakura at First World Plaza, or submitted to the Genting Rewards Membership counters by 4pm every Wednesday to be eligible for that week’s draw.

The weekly draw will take place every Wednesday during the contest period at 8pm near Bonna Cinemas at Times Square stage, SkyAvenue (venue subject to change).

Winners must be present at the draw to be entitled to any prize.

The prizes each week consist of one Honda Jazz as the grand prize, one Samsung Galaxy S10+ as second prize, and dining and/or shopping vouchers worth RM1,000 each as third to the 10th prize.

Meanwhile, guests can also enjoy exclusive discounts and offers from over 80 retail outlets across Resorts World Genting on Wednesdays during the campaign.

For more, visit Resorts World Genting.