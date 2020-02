AS spring approaches, Starbucks is once again bringing new and bold flavours by adding fruity citrus vibes to its newest seasonal offerings, the exhilarating and thoughtfully-crafted Spring Beverages.

In line with the season of renewal, Starbucks’ Lemon Meringue Latte and Hazelnut Cold Foam Iced Espresso with Coffee Jelly are sure to reignite parched senses with their unique textures, layers and flavour combinations.

The drinks boast bold flavours with a renewed focus on cold craft and trendy jelly. The combination of dual personalities to create mesmerising tastes will definitely satisfy the caffeine cravings of coffee lovers.

Inspired by luscious lemon meringue pies, the new Lemon Meringue Latte combines tart lemon drizzle and fluffy whipped cream for a rich and craveable flavour sensation.

Finished with meringue toppings, the Lemon Meringue Latte provides layers of sweet lemony goodness, perfect for spring mornings. The Lemon Meringue Latte is available as a hot, iced, or blended handcrafted beverage.

Perfectly balanced with rich, nutty hazelnut flavour, Starbucks’ new Hazelnut Cold Foam Iced Espresso with Coffee Jelly is an entirely smooth, satisfying ice coffee that delivers an experience that is layered with flavour and texture.

Featuring buttery hazelnut syrup blended with low-fat milk for the lightweight super-smooth foam that is then topped over iced espresso and coffee jelly for a refreshing taste.

The Hazelnut Cold Foam Iced Espresso with Coffee Jelly is available as an iced handcrafted beverage.

Also blooming at Starbucks Malaysia this spring is the highly anticipated Spring Merchandise Collection, featuring drinkware and collectables in varied shades of pink and purple.

Staying true to spring, Starbucks’ merchandise collection illustrates cherry blossoms in bloom on a bed of pastel tones.

The floral collection is sure to excite with a multitude of offerings, from tumblers to charms, and even the iconic Starbucks French Press.

Starbucks Card collectors will like the Spring Seasonal Starbucks Card with its beautifully adorned Cherry Blossom design, guaranteed to brighten anyone’s day.