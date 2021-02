WITH the second round of the movement control order in full swing, and the rising numbers of Covid-19 infections, people are understandably more wary about being outdoors or in crowded spaces.

This is especially true for people who visit markets or supermarkets on an almost weekly (or even daily) basis to do their grocery shopping. For those hoping to reduce the number of times they shop, their options are to either turn to food delivery apps – or try to include more frozen, canned or shelf-stable foods into their recipes.

Non-perishable food items can withstand months of storage without refrigeration, preventing them from spoiling or decaying as easily as fresh foods.

Even certain meats, soups and sauces are readily available as canned goods, allowing them to remain important components of a healthy diet, as they contain many essential vitamins and minerals. Choose low-sodium varieties whenever possible, and make sure there are little to no added sugars.

Here are some healthy options that you can look at the next time you want to stock up your pantry for the long term.

Frozen vegetables – Peas, corn or even mixed vegetables. All of these are familiar and relatively inexpensive, but still nutritious choices you can add to any meal. Some supermarkets have fancier vegetables like frozen sweet potato and turnip, giving you more options.

Dried and canned beans – With a long shelf life and high nutrient content, dried and canned beans, including baked beans, are smart non-perishable food choices. Beans are an excellent source of fibre, plant-based protein, magnesium, B vitamins, manganese, iron, phosphorus, zinc and copper.

Nut butters – Popular choices include peanut butter, almond butter and cashew butter. Nut butters are also a rich source of healthy fats, protein, vitamins, minerals and powerful plant compounds, including phenolic antioxidants.

Canned fish and poultry – These canned products are a good source of lean protein. You can also find variants that range from chicken curry to tuna in mayonnaise, which just need to be heated up before serving. In addition, canned fish, like sardines and salmon, can be a good source of calcium and vitamins.

Dairy products – While fresh milk and some non-dairy alternatives like almond and coconut milks have to be chilled, some non-dairy milk products can be kept at room temperature. Powdered milk is also a good alternative, as you will just need to add water.

Whole wheat crackers – Crackers are a good replacement for bread, and can be turned into small, crispy sandwiches. Due to their higher fat content, whole-wheat or whole-grain crackers have a shorter shelf life than their plain counterparts, but the extra fibre pays off when you are particularly hungry.

Dry pasta, sauces and soups – Pasta is filling, and dry pasta and accompanying sauces can last on pantry shelves for months. In addition, soups that come in cans, or in bags with freeze-dried ingredients that just need to be boiled in water, can be a comforting addition to your diet.

Dried fruits – These contain all the nutrients and soluble fibre of their fresh counterparts, but they can be stored at room temperature for up to one year. The best dried fruits include raisins, apricots, prunes and dates.

Hopefully, this gives you some ideas on what to look out for in order to reduce the number of times you have to replenish your food supplies. Perhaps it may even inspire you to come up with a new recipe or two.