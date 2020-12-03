KENRY TANG TZE LYE is a rising name in the Malaysian visual arts scene.

Born and raised in Kuala Lumpur, and currently living in Penang, his works deal with the themes of identity, gender, culture and insecurities.

He spent nearly four years in Gujerat, India, studying contemporary art at the University of Baroda Faculty of Fine Arts.

The university has a reputation for promoting a creative and individualist approach among its students, and has historically adhered to secularist, humanist, and modernist ideals.

Currently he is trying to finish his Masters in Fine Art at University Sains Malaysia (USM).

In 2009, he was second runner up in Nando’s Art Competition, won first place in Mumbai’s 2015 Mood Indigo Fashion Design competition, and was a finalist for both Bakat Sezaman Muda 2016 and SPOTLIGHT in 2018 and 2019.

Recently one of his works was exhibited at the prestigious Gwangju Art Fair in South Korea.

What motivated you to become a visual artist?

“When I was a young kid, I loved to draw the stories that I made up. I also loved to sketch portraits.

“I would scribble on any empty space in my book. It was like writing a dairy in the visual form. Stories and colours are the driving force in my life. When I was 19, I knew that I wanted to be a visual artist.”

Did your parents give their blessing to your ambition?

“Most parents would not allow their children to pursue art as their career, because they believe it is very unstable.

“But I was lucky. My parents (his father is a fire engineer and his mother is a clerk) approved of my ambition. They believed I would excel with what I love doing.”

Who was the first person who influenced you to be an artist?

“My mother. She unintentionally put the love of art in me. She loves to weave. She framed her weaveworks nicely and hung them on the walls of our house.

“I used to admire her works. I always dreamed that one day I could hang something I have done next to her works.”

Who are some of your favourite visual artists?

“My favourite artists are Keith Haring, Kehinde Wiley, Tracey Emin, Anandita Kumar, K. G. Subramanyan and Mithu Sen.

“I like them because they certainly know how to weave their narrative into their works of art with the juxtaposition of cultural influence, art market, politics and their personal message.

“Their works are incredibly amusing.”

What are the biggest challenges you have faced as a visual artist in this country?

“The first challenge is finance. Sometimes my works get sold, and sometimes not. There was a time where I had no money for a few months to pay my bills and to get materials for my studio.

“The second challenge is having to communicate with people who are not exposed to art. It is hard to put into words and tell them what my works actually mean.

“Only when you understand what my art means, will you be tempted to buy it.

“The key is I should constantly share what my art means, and hope the knowledge I share will connect with this group of people.”

What is the biggest change you would like to see taking place in the art scene in Malaysia?

“It is nice knowing there are potential art buyers in this country. Unfortunately, the art market is niche.

“I would like to see there being more education on buying art for young art collectors to expand the art market.

“After all, the art market depends on them.”

What advice can you give to young people who want to make the visual arts as their career?

“Never be afraid to approach galleries with your portfolio, and approach them with manners, saying you would like to show your works to them.

“You need to be confident with the themes you explore in your work.”

What do you do when you are not painting your canvas?

“I love to cook for my friends. I have learned to cook some Indian dishes when I stayed in Gujerat for four years where I studied contemporary art.

“My friends love it when I cook nasi biryani. I also love to watch movies and documentaries.”