SOMETIMES, artists derive inspiration from their surrounding environment. This is very true for Malaysian visual artist Anisa Abdullah, who was born in Warsaw, Poland.

Her latest work Our Hands in Yours was inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic that has hit the world. She completed the work in December last year.

It depicts two kampung children at play, where one of them plays the part of a doctor.

The 35-year-old artist explains that the painting pays tribute to doctors and nurses who play an important role in keeping the pandemic under control.

“We must learn to appreciate them and be thankful for their services,” she said.

“These frontliners are sacrificing their time and lives for us.”

Anisa, who has a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts majoring in painting, recently spoke to theSun about her career.

Was being a visual artist your first ambition?

My first ambition was to be an English teacher. My second was to be a stewardess. One of my aunties was a stewardess and my grandmother wanted me to follow in her footsteps. But it was only much later that I discovered my heart is in art. I am very lucky that my parents supported my ambition.

Who are the visual artists you admire?

I admire Malaysian artists Jailani Abu Hassan, Ahmad Shukri and Awang Damit. I love their bold colours and ideas. I also admire Pablo Picasso, Monet, Vincent Van Gogh, Peter Blake and James Basquait. Their strokes always inspire me. In terms of pop art images, I will always choose Andy Warhol.

What advice can you give to youngsters who want to be a visual artist?

You must have proper financial planning. You will not get immediate payment if your exhibited work is sold. It will take some time before payment is made. You must also never stop seeking knowledge about art. Painting techniques are always changing. There is always something new to learn. Your knowledge does not end the moment you finish your paper qualification.

Your husband Mohd Khairul Izham is also a visual artist. Is it better to marry someone in the same profession?

I have known my husband for the last 14 years. We have been married for the last seven years. The good thing is, he understands the challenges I face as an artist and supports me. But we also have different opinions when it comes to art. We don’t see our different opinions as a bad thing. We find that our opinions make for interesting discussions between us.

You are a mother to a six-year-old daughter. Has motherhood changed you?

My daughter Qayla Amra changed me for the better. For starters, I began to appreciate my mother more. In fact, two years ago, I did a painting depicting the three of us – my mother, me and my daughter, and it is called Ketika Doa. She has also brought out my other hidden talents. I thought I was not good in baking. Since my daughter loves cookies and cakes, I decided to learn how to bake and I am surprised that I am good at it now.

Describe your childhood years.

My father worked as an administrative assistant with the Malaysian embassy. He was often posted to different countries. I was born in Poland and spent some of my childhood years in Pakistan and Saudia Arabia. I was exposed to different cultures and I enjoyed my experiences. When I was 17, my mother decided to send me back to Malaysia to stay with my grandmother because she wanted me to have a Malaysian education.

What are some of the challenges you faced adjusting to life back in Malaysia when you returned home?

My Bahasa Malaysia was not good. I had to learn to speak the national language fluently. But the worst part was my parents were still posted in the Malaysian embassy in Bosnia and later in Cambodia, before they returned home for good. I missed my parents very much.

What are your future plans as a visual artist?

I had my first solo exhibition called “Cebis Cebis” about seven years ago. I hope to showcase my second solo exhibition by the end of this year. I am working to create a series of paintings. I am sure my painting style must have evolved over the years, and I am interested to show my new style. I also love fashion and my long-term plan is to combine both fashion and art. Maybe, I could create a line of clothing and accessories that feature my artwork.

How has your art style changed?

My artwork is mostly about exploring collages. In the early years, my work had bigger cuts of paper collages. Throughout the years, my collages have become more detailed and will consist of thousands of smaller pieces of paper cuttings.