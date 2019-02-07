Taming the Ji Hai

A SIMPLE yet somewhat effective way to tell what you can expect from the year of the Earth Pig (Ji Hai) is to do a basic reading, taking your year of birth or your Chinese zodiac year sign into consideration.

Take note that this is not as complete or detailed as a personalised reading by a capable feng shui practitioner who will usually use a system – such as Bazi or Zi Wei Dou Shu – that takes into consideration the four pillars of your year, month, day and hour of birth.

Still, this simplified method does give you some idea of what to expect, broadly speaking.

So, here’s my reading of what you can expect in the Year of the Earth Boar before I take my leave.

I will be back in April with more feng shui analyses.

BOAR

1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

The Boar offends Tai Sui this year. The Tai Sui or Grand Duke indicates obstacles as well as challenges, and can bring changes and disruption, and also people-related problems.

Then there is Feng Ge or the Estrange star, which hints at a relationship problem, as well as the Fu Chen or Float Sink which suggests either not getting anywhere with your plans, or injuries in or around water.

You also have the Di Sha or Earth Sha star which gives rise to worries and anxieties. Certainly not a good feeling to have. Some self-help courses may help.

The Xie Ren or Blood Knife star, in particular, suggests injuries due to sport and other activities, while the Jian Feng or Sword Edge star hints at mishaps or injuries caused by metal objects.

Take precautions when driving or operating machinery.

I would suggest that you be extra careful when travelling, and try your best to defer extreme sport or risky activities to next year.

RAT

1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008

You have the Tai Yang or Great Sun star in 2019. This star indicates good career and wealth luck, which can result in promotions or an enlarged job scope.

There will also be plenty of opportunities for wealth and you should capitalise on them. The star also indicates noblemen, or helpful people who are likely to be males.

However, you need to be cautious as the Toa Hua or Peach Blossom star makes an appearance.

It suggests unwanted relationships with the opposite sex, or the appearance of a third party in a relationship. It can also mean scandals and rumours.

The Tian Kong or Heaven Emptiness star also suggests losses or damage to your reputation while the Nian Sha or Year Killing star suggests some quarrels or disputes. It can also imply ill-health for older family members.

OX

1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

You are influenced by the inauspicious Sang Men or Funeral Door, and the Yue Sha or Moon Killing stars.

The Sang Meng suggests health problems in the family, especially with the elderly. So take them to see a doctor at the earliest sign of problems.

The Yue Sha implies a feeling of sadness, and problems in relationships with women. So men, be careful of what you say to your other half.

TIGER

1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

You have the Tai Yin or Great Moon star in your court. Tai Yin suggests opportunities to accrue wealth,.

It also hints at female noblemen or helpful persons.

Thus, opportunities for wealth are likely to be linked to women and ‘women-related’ industries such as cosmetics, fashion, and shoes. Or it could be related to property, decoration, or cleaning businesses.

Despite having success with money, you may feel lonely or isolated as you have the Gu Chen or Lonesome star with you.

You also have the Guan Suo or Lock star that hints at arguments, gossip, confinement or lawsuits.

So better not get into any serious disagreements with anyone.

And finally there is the Wang Shen or Death God star, which suggests problems that arise as a result of forgetting to do something, such as settling your outstanding traffic tickets!

RABBIT

1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

You are influenced by two good career stars – the Jiang Xing or General star, and Long Chi or Dragon Pool.

The Jiang Xing is highly auspicious, as it denotes plenty of assistance from noblemen or helpful people.

The Long Chi is associated with recognition, reputation or intelligence. Career-wise, it can mean a promotion or award, or the opportunity to enjoy the good things in life.

On the dark side, there is Wu Gui or Five Ghost, which hints at turbulent emotions, disturbances, or uneasy feelings. It can also lead to back stabbing, so watch your back.

The presence of the Fei Fu or Flying Mark star hints at injuries due to sport or other activities. You may want to postpone your rock climbing challenge to another year!

Finally, the Guan Fu or Officer star indicates chances of disputes and litigations arising.

Try to stay on the right side of the law!

DRAGON

1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

You should experience success in some areas but must be careful in others.

You have the Hong Luang or Red Matchmaker star, which suggests relationship luck.

Singles may find love and for those in a relationship, it may be a good time to marry.

For married couples, it can mean a strengthening of their relationship.

In addition, there is the Pan An or Saddle star which hints at fame and achievement, as well as recognition and status. It includes scholarly honours, or a job change or promotion for the better.

On the darker side, there are the Da Hao or Greater Consumer star, the Xiao Hao or Lesser Consumer star, and the Si Fu or Death Mark star.

Both the Da Hao and Xiao Hao suggest big and small financial losses or an inability to keep money. Be very careful with your spending.

The Si Fu suggests health problems for older members of the family.

Young ones may be affected by minor illnesses too. So make sure they eat well and get enough exercise.

SNAKE

1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

You have the highly inauspicious Year Breaker in your sector this year, which suggests a major loss of wealth. This is not a good year to make any risky investments.

There is also the Lan Gan or Fence star which suggests obstacles.

The Pi Tou or Pealing Head star also suggests health problems with older family members.

So ensure that family members eat correctly, have enough exercise and rest, and get quality medical care.

You are influenced by the Tian Ma or Sky Horse star and the Yi Ma or Current Horse star, both of which are auspicious and suggest travel-related opportunities.

The characteristics of both these stars suggest money and fortune come to you only as a result of travel, movement or participating in activities outside. It can also mean the opportunity to change, or a chance to socialise.

HORSE

1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

You are lucky this year as you have a Dragon Virtue star, which is highly auspicious and suggests helpful people in your career.

This star should help you to conquer or reduce the intensity of the Bao Bai or Brutal Defeat star, which hints at a sudden loss of wealth or things unexpectedly turning sour.

It’s like you lose a battle, but eventually win the war.

The Liu Hai star may bring a feeling of loneliness. Stay positive and go out to meet old friends, or make new ones.

The Tian E or Dark Heaven star in your court suggests minor accidents or losses while travelling.

So slow down a bit when driving and keep an eye on your luggage when travelling.

SHEEP/GOAT

1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

You are influenced by the intellectual Hua Gai or Elegant Seal star.

It denotes learning and creative skills, and also hints at scholarly achievements and gaining of status.

So this is a good time to attend some courses or take a post graduate degree.

This is also a good time to let your creativity run free.

You are also influenced by the Bai Hu or White Tiger star that indicates chances of suffering from accidents and injuries.

So be extra careful when travelling.

Finally, the Tian Xu or Heaven Emptiness star implies sadness, and indicates problems in relationships.

Just stay positive.

MONKEY

1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

You have the Fu De or Fortune Virtue star.

This auspicious star has the ability to convert bad to good. It suggests help from noblemen or helpful people and chances for problems to be resolved.

As such, you should not worry too much about the inauspicous stars that influence you this year.

They are the Jie Sha or Robbery star, the Zai Sha or Disaster star, and the Juan She or Curl Tongue star.

The Jie Sha suggests theft or losses while the Zai Sha hints at a disaster or calamity.

It also suggest accidents and injuries while travelling. So make sure you do not drive when tired or intoxicated.

The Juan She suggests being surrounded by gossip, slander, or legal entanglements.

You might want to watch what you say and try not to get in anyone’s way.

ROOSTER

1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

This is not a good year for the Rooster as there are no auspicious stars, just inauspicious ones.

The first is the Po Sui or Broken star which suggests damage to your reputation or status, as well as a public relations disaster. Be alert and try to stay out of trouble.

Next is the Diao Ke or Hang Guest star which indicates the possibility of facing an inauspicious or unhappy event.

Finally, you should avoid attending funerals as there is a chance that you will be affected by the negative atmosphere, due to the presence of the Tian Gou or Sky Dog star in your court.

DOG

1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Things are looking up for the Dog as there is the presence of the auspicious Tian Xi or Heaven Happiness star in your court.

This star suggests the possibilities of happy and joyous occasions, so this year is a good time to get married or have a child.

On the dark side, you have the Tian Sha or Heaven Killing star which indicates delays to your plans. It also suggests adversities for the husband or father.

The presence of the Bing Fu or Illness star, as its name suggests, hints of health problems.

So make sure you eat healthy, and get plenty of exercise and rest.

Finally, the Gua Su or Lonesome star indicates a sense of loneliness.

You should go out and meet people or join a common interest group.

Or else, simply recognise it for what it is and not get too depressed.

Henry Fong is an electronic engineer by qualification and he approaches feng shui with the same analytical and investigative approach he uses in his training.

Readers can write to him at lifestyle.henryfong@thesundaily.com.