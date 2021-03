KAR KAH Chan is making waves in the local performance arts scene as a dancer and choreographer. The 24-year-old, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Dance from Beijing Normal University, specialises in traditional Chinese and contemporary dance.

She has performed in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and has won several local and international dance competitions, such as the Hong Kong Bauhinia Cup Dance Championship 2012 and was also the four-time winner of the National Chinese Dance Festival from 2012 to 2015.

Chan recently spoke to theSun about her early influences, her love for creativity and her career as a dancer.

Tell us about your family.

My father passed away when I was three years old. My mother is a systems consultant. I am the youngest in the family and I have two older siblings.

Did you always aspire to be a dancer?

My first ambition was to be a tailor. My grandmother loves to sew. I love the Singer sewing machine that my grandmother owns. I wanted to own a Singer sewing machine and that is why I wanted to be a tailor.

What made you change your mind?

I was eight years old when I was first introduced to the world of dance. I was enrolled in a ballet class but I stopped taking ballet lessons when I was 11 years old as I wanted to focus on my studies. I wanted to learn hip-hop but my mother was not keen on the idea. She thinks that hip-hop is a bad influence and I had to drop the idea of learning hip-hop.

How did your mother react to your ambition of wanting to become a dancer?

She was not happy initially. I do not blame her. She wanted me to have a stable career. She is slowly accepting my career choice. Even my teachers were disappointed with my career choice. During my school days, I was good in literature, so they thought I would choose to study Chinese literature instead of dance.

You specialised in Chinese traditional dance and contemporary dance. Which one do you prefer more?

I love both. Chinese traditional dance instilled discipline in me. While in contemporary dance, you are given the freedom to create new works. Over the years I have been dabbling more in contemporary dance and creating my own works.

How do you get inspiration for your dance choreography?

I love roaming the city and looking for inspiration. For example, looking at a drain can give me inspiration. Unfortunately, we are in the midst of a pandemic, and are not encouraged to go out.

What are the challenges you face as a Malaysian dancer?

Sometimes, dancers are not taken seriously in Malaysia. For example, when public relations companies want to hire us for corporate events, the pay is low and they tell us to create simple choreography. They don’t seem to want a quality show when it comes to dancing. This attitude needs to change if we want to see our dancing scene elevated to a higher level.

What are your plans as a dancer for the next five years?

I am not the kind who plans my future. I do almost everything impromptu.

What are your other interests, besides dancing?

I love watching YouTube videos on dancing. When I am not doing that, I love writing poems and reading.

What kind of subjects do you deal with in your poems?

I write about life and love. I think both subjects are connected. Life is about love and love is about life. I do not think I will ever publish my poems. I am not ready to show my poems to the world. My poems are almost like my private diary. I express a lot of my deepest emotions in them. For now, my poems are for my eyes only. I might show my poems to a few people who are close to me.

How do people describe you?

It depends on the person. Different people describe me differently. My best friends will say that I am wise while my good friends will say I am silly. My students will say I am stern.