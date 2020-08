ERVINN Siew was a naughty kid in school who loved to play pranks on his classmates and teachers. “I always got punished,” said 27-year-old Siew.

“My classmates and teachers always called me the class clown.”

But never in his wildest imagination, did he ever think that he would transform himself into a real-life clown.

He says: “I did not want to be a clown. I wanted to be a magician.”

At the age of 16, he joined an entertainment company and became a junior magician who performed at children’s parties.

The entertainment company that hired him was more famous for supplying clowns to parties, and they started to train him in the art of clowning.

“I became a clown who could perform magic tricks,” he says.

After earning a diploma in performing arts, Siew decided to become a full-time clown.

“I wanted to be an entertainer for children,” says Siew, who performs under the clown name of Mr E.

“I am not the kind of person who can work in a nine-to-five job, between the four walls of an office. I love the idea that my job brings laughter to children.”

However, he admits children are not an easy audience to satisfy.

“Children are always honest with their opinions. If they find your show boring, they will tell you to your face.”

He also makes it a point to record all his performances.

“I will look back at what I have recorded. I will learn what I have done wrong, and try not to repeat these mistakes in my shows.”

However, his job is not all fun and laughter. During a gig a few years ago, a child started throwing things at him, and this encouraged some of his friends to do the same thing.

“It was a terrible time for me,” he says.