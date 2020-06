EVERY once in a while you hear that the local blood bank is running low (especially during the fasting month) and there will be a plea asking members of the public to donate their blood to help those in need.

However as the world reels from the Covid-19 pandemic and with social distancing strongly encouraged, our blood bank still ran low and blood donation drives were organised across the country.

If you go to the official website of Pusat Darah Negara (PDN) Kementerian Kesihatan Negara, they have posted that: “Individuals are not at risk of contracting Covid-19 through the blood donation process or via a blood transfusion. There has been no documented evidence of transmission by donation.”

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day and we pay tribute to those who ventured out to give blood and save others not only on a regular basis, but also during the global pandemic. As we try to adjust to a new normal, blood donations are still needed and each donor is a hero in their own way.

On the World Health Organisation website, it is stated, “An adequate supply of safe blood can only be assured through regular donations by voluntary unpaid blood donors. That is why the World Health Assembly in 2005 designated a special day to thank blood donors and encourage more people to give blood freely.”

St John Ambulance Malaysia (SJAM) carried out blood donation drives throughout the country at the end of March. In total, they had 7,727 donors.

During the month of Ramadan each year, blood donation drives are often held to help replenish supplies as the number of donors tend to be less during this time. This year is different because of the Covid-19 crisis, however those who could came out to donate.

Kevin Peter, SJAM’s National Staff Officer said the amount of donors from May 29 to 31 in each state are: Johor (369), Kedah (175), Kuala Lumpur (514), Malacca (305), Negeri Sembilan (299), Pahang (91), Perak (63), Pulau Pinang (117), Sabah (106) and Selangor (1683). The total number of donors amounted to 3,722.

When asked if the number of donors are enough, Kevin said they targeted a minimum of 50 donors a day at 19 locations and therefore were aiming for 1,900 donors. On May 29 SJAM was only operating at three locations (Kedah, Johor and KL). “In the end, it was above our expectation,” he said.

Their targets are based on the needs of local hospitals. Steps were taken such as social distancing, temperature checks, getting donors to fill out forms and sanitising equipment after use. As for the blood collected, Kevin said it will be tested by the blood banks before transfusion.

“During this trying time, While the frontliners are fighting the Covid-19 battle, those who are eligible to donate blood should come forward to do their part in saving lives. Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, anybody can save a life and make a difference.”