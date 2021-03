OVER a decade ago, he was working at a bank. An obvious profession with his qualifications in accounting. But working with numbers was far from what he wanted to do. So, when Ahmad Ufiz Ahmad Shabri saw an opportunity to make his dreams come true, he took it.

He applied for a position at an animation studio.

He has zero qualifications in the profession and no foundation in the industry. But what Ufiz has is a talent that he has had since he was young, an ability he cultivated from a hobby and inspired by the cartoons that he watched and the comics that he read.

Ufiz has a knack for drawing cartoons, and using the bank-in slips he had then, he DREW his job application.

He had nothing to lose.

Perhaps it was his raw talent, perhaps it was his positive attitude, or perhaps it was his love for cartoons. But somehow, he got the job.

“I didn’t make a lot of money when I was working at the bank. I didn’t even have a laptop. So when I got the job, I borrowed a laptop from a friend and took a tablet home from work. It was what I had to do to learn the job and catch up with everyone else,” said Ufiz.

He admits that without a formal education in art, it was an uphill climb and that most of what he learned was on-the-job. Almost immediately, from drawing static cartoons on paper, he was doing animation on a computer. Ufiz was hooked.

He switched jobs a few times in those years, from animator to cartoonist, to designer. At each step, Ufiz had to learn something new while at the same time refining his art style and developing his artistic persona.