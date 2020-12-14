The life of Po Oi

MOHD Fairuz Paisan, fondly known in the Malaysian art world as Po Oi, uses his latest series of 10 wall-based sculptures to tell us the story of himself, as a Muslim Malay man from Rembau, Negeri Sembilan.

Coming from a family of carpenters who pass their trade down from father to son, Po Oi uses the advantage of skills learnt in his youth in his contemporary art practices. His affinity for woodworking and appreciation of Minangkabau culture can be traced back to his grandfather, who was renowned as one of Negeri Sembilan’s expert carpenters with regards to building roofs in the curved Minangkabau style. It seems clear that these early influences underscored the value of architecture as cultural gauge for the artist, subsequently leading him to salvage wood from the walls of Minangkabau homes as a material base for his artworks.

I Am Po Oi tells two stories, one of local life in Malaysia as a whole, and another of Po Oi himself. We see his observations of the differences between the way Islamic arts draw on floral motifs in the MENA region, where they are more representative, versus in the Malay tendency towards abstraction, and begin understanding the distinct identity Islam holds in South Asia. It is apparent that I Am Po Oi is a fitting title for this series on identity, which beautifully straddles the personal and social.

I Am Po Oi is currently being exhibited until Dec 30 at Core Design Gallery in Subang Jaya.