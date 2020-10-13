The master caster

IN AN open corner of his modest home sits a desk where Gan Chuen Guan can draw characters, sculpt figurines and paint them, all while watching videos on the computer. Organised and meticulous, all of his tools are within arm’s reach. So, it is odd that he uses the moniker Messy Desk Studios online.

Gan, better known to his friends as Ah Guan, is an enabler in the Malaysian designer toy and art figure scene. Thanks to his help, fine arts visual artists and illustrators – including several whom we have previously featured in the pages of theSun – were able to turn their 2D art into 3D objects.

By trade, Ah Guan is an illustrator. He did the background scenes of several animated TV series and features, such as Bola Kampung.

Ah Guan started by resin casting – making figures out of resin using silicone mould – last year. He credits his casting skills to local artist Saifol Zainal, a sculptor known for his hip hop-themed figures, better known as BboyBlackz.

Ah Guan added that resin is one of the more affordable and easiest methods to create a figure, but it requires skill, and some easy to find, yet specialised equipment.

One of these pieces of equipment is a pressure pot, a simple contraption connected to a compressor that is used to pressurise liquid such as paint for spraying.

For casting purposes, the pot has been repurposed to remove air bubbles from resin during casting by putting it in a high-pressure environment.

“I studied as a graphics designer, but for some reason, a part of our course included sculpting ceramics. So my friends and I just joined the class anyway, because we needed the credit to pass,” said Guan.

“There was also an animation class at college. As a part of the character creation process for making animation, the character art is sent to sculptors who turn them into 3D objects that in turn could be used as a reference during the rest of the animation process”.

From there Ah Guan tried his hands at making his own figures, first by using materials like paper clay. At the time he was also inspired by stop-motion movies such as Coraline.