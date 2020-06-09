The New Normal: Zan Azlee

What is your WFH routine like?

“There really isn’t much change because Fat Bidin Media has always operated as a Small Office/Home Office. Our second floor at home is our workspace (we have two full-time staff – I and my producer wife, Sheril A. Bustaman ... the rest of our team are freelancers).

“If there is any change, it is the way that I lecture and conduct workshops ... all of which are conducted online now and I do it on my computer in my garden. So as far as schedule and routine is concerned, not much has changed.

“Well, actually, several projects that we were supposed to work on were cancelled due to the MCO (one was a documentary production and another was a corporate media workshop).

“However, other MCO-related projects came in after that. We were commissioned to shoot a short documentary on small businesses surviving the MCO for a Singapore media channel, and now we are working on a weekly news and current affairs talk show called Berita Busters where we discuss Covid-19 news and issues.

“It can be viewed and listened to on ThisInFact.com (where there are also related infographics) and on FatBidin.com and all of its social media platforms.”

How does it differ from working in an office?

“The production for Berita Busters stays true to the spirit of the MCO and social distancing because our team works remotely ... my wife and I record our host links from our home studio, we record our round table discussions with our correspondents remotely via Zoom, and then the footage is sent to our video editor via Google Drive, and our animator works on the animation remotely and sends his files over via Google Drive too.”

Does it give you a better work life balance?

“I don’t think the MCO has given me any specific work/life balance ... because the main reason I made the decision to be self-employed and to have a SOHO is because I wanted to have better work/life balance.”

Has spending time at home given you the opportunity to pick up new hobbies?

“I haven’t picked up any new hobbies, but I guess you could say that my wife and I (mostly my wife!) have started to dedicate more time to our children’s education, because they have been having online classes and assignments that we have to monitor and be involved in.”