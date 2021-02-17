The podcast trend

ONE of the best tools to stay in the know are podcasts. These are streaming or downloadable, on-demand and online audio shows that you can enjoy while doing chores, working out, driving or while relaxing.

Podcasts are so ubiquitous but yet still relatively obscure to most Malaysians that chances are, you already have a podcast app on your smartphone and do not even know it.

Here, we are going to take a look at some of the Malaysian podcasts that have been topping the trending charts with a variety of topics from talk shows to true crimes, and everything in between.

My English Matters

For most Malaysians, English is our second, third or fourth language. Despite being the language of technology, science, and the internet, English in Malaysia is still divisive and for some, their grasp of it is tenuous.

If you would like to polish up on your English, the Shura sisters are here to help with their podcast – My English Matters. Every week, Azimah, Amnah and Aisya use their experience as Malaysians growing up in the United Kingdom to teach English in a way that makes sense to us, who did not grow up with the language as our mother tongue.

Baking a Murder

Who does not love a good mystery? It is no surprise that true-crime series are one of the biggest genres in podcasts. One of the reasons there are so many true crime podcasts out there is they tend to be limited series.

From the hosts of Rotten Mango, a horror true-crime podcast, comes Baking A Murder, a new series for those who love thrillers, horror and a good story.

The show is new. Its first episode went online on Feb 1. Start listening now so you can say you were there from the start.

Mamak Sessions

After stepping away from the world of radio, JinnyBoy returns with an online radio show. Let’s just say he really missed the microphone.

Still going strong and chugging along to its 80th episode, Mamak Sessions is a show where folks hang out and just talk about stuff. Topics range from the serious to the absurd, but it is always relevant and with guests who know what they are talking about.

The fun thing about this show is you can start with the recent episodes without missing a single thing and if you love it, you got a whole back catalogue you can listen to.

The Mizi Wahid Podcast

This show is usually less than 15 minutes long, with a few exceptions. In each episode, Mizi, and sometimes with a guest, address questions, queries and worries from listeners, in addition to talking about relevant topics.

The titular host of this podcast is an entrepreneur, preacher and author. He addresses each issue posed with an Islamic perspective but at the same time, keeps most of the topics general enough so it would be relevant to most people.

So, if you have something to ask about faith, family, or yourself, give this podcast a try.

The Aida Azlin Show

The host of this podcast describes it as a series of frank conversations. However, each episode is a weekly series aimed at urban Muslim women.

The latest season ended in November with an interview with Ansa Dr Tamara Gray, the founder of Rabata, an organisation dedicated to promoting positive cultural change through creative educational experiences.

This does not mean the show is over though. You can still go back and listen to past episodes of interviews with celebrities and experts.