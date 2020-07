HER White Knight solo exhibition was the talk of the town among art and media circles back in 2017. Artist Raimi Sani recently sat down to talk with theSun about her life and the experience of becoming a mother, and how her art has been affected by the pandemic situation. “I grew up in a family of, I would say, artistic background. My late grandfather was actively involved in the film industry and was a published poet. My late grandmother was a tailor who handsewed most of my clothes, growing up,” Raimi explained. The artist noted that her grandparents’ love for beauty and art had trickled down to her mother, a graphic designer-turned-art teacher, while her father was a cartographer, with a love for DIY handiworks, graphics, typography and the Islamic khat. Surrounded by and growing up around family members that were involved in the creation of different forms of art, Raimi exclaimed that she was proud that her love for art was greatly influenced by the former. “I remember joining various drawing contests when I was younger. My parents encouraged me and my siblings to do so. There was a time when we joined one as a team, too. I suppose you can say I was ‘drawn’ to art at a very young age,” she said.

Right Foot In. – COURTESY OF RAIMI SANI

Coming into her own Even before moving towards pursuing a degree in Fine Arts and graduating, Raimi brought up how she was already involved in entrepreneurship as a way to earn extra money, which involved her creating mural commissions and prints on garments. “Gradually as I gained more knowledge on techniques and discovered my personal style, these artworks evolved into paintings on canvas. From there, by word of mouth and through networking, I began to receive artwork commission offers and gallery exhibit invitations,” she said. “I’ve been lucky that my journey has developed organically. Perhaps in part [due to the fact that] I tend to focus on expressing myself through doing something that I love. So I feel blessed that others perhaps can sense that. When they do, the opportunity follows suit.” As an artist that doesn’t “settle” and strives to continue improving, an aspect that can be seen in her artwork, Raimi fervently tries to improve herself as an artist by learning new techniques, taking part in joint exhibitions where she is able to build her creative network to gain insights from other artists, obtain useful feedback from the gallery and other art enthusiasts. “Sometimes I give talks to students and budding artists. Not only to share my experience, but I know I could also learn a thing or two from fresh young minds,” she said.

Sum of its Part. – COURTESY OF RAIMI SANI