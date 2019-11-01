The Shopee 11.11 Big Sale returns with big discounts

SHOPEE, Malaysia’s leading e-commerce platform, is back with another round of attractive discounts and exclusive privileges in its 11.11 Big Sale, running from Oct 24 to Nov 11.

With surprises that include free shipping with a minimum spend of RM11, daily cashback up to 111% and a chance to purchase a Toyota Vios for only RM1, it certainly looks like a shopper’s dream come true.

The 11.11 Big Sale will also feature plenty of in-app games such as Shopee Catch, Shopee Strike and Shopee Lucky Egg, all with Shopee Coins and vouchers to be won.

A total of 11 million orders were recorded on Nov 11 last year, signifying a 2,400% increase from Shopee’s first 11.11 Big Sale campaign back in 2016. This year’s Big Sale is expected to be the online platform’s biggest yet.

Shopee is also taking this opportunity to add a bit of heart to the shopping spree, and is calling upon Malaysians to join the fight against cancer with its first-ever charity campaign, the #ShopeeMakna 11.11 Charity Challenge.

The campaign aims to raise funds for the National Cancer Council Malaysia (Makna). Proceeds will go to Makna to help sponsor treatments for underprivileged patients, as well as research and support services in its continuous quest to find a cure.

Shopee is also working with Sunway Medical Centre to offer complimentary blood tests to the first 300 people who donate RM100, while the first 50 people to donate RM250 will receive a complimentary 3D mammogram package worth RM430 via the ShopeeMakna Official Store.

Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho said: “We are constantly looking for ways to impact the local communities in significant ways. Cancer is a silent killer which affects anyone directly or indirectly no matter the age, gender, social status, and race.

“Using our greatest asset, the sheer amount of traffic to our platform during the 11.11 Big Sale, we decided to run the #ShopeeMakna 11.11 Charity Challenge to assign the campaign more meaning other than just shopping.”

He added: “We also thank our partner Sunway Medical Centre for providing donors with complimentary cancer screening packages. With this, we not only hope that Malaysians will enjoy the deals and discounts we have lined up this 11.11 Big Sale, but will also join us in this effort to help those in need.”

For more information, visit shopee.com.my/1111.