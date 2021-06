WORKING the land is not a calling that comes to mind for most millennials.

But Naviin Thiagarajan boldly decided to leave the corporate world for life as a gentleman farmer.

After two years in the logistics business, the 26-year-old youth quit in 2018 to join his father to grow vegetables in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

Today, he plants bitter gourd, brinjal, long beans, drumstick, okra and cucumber. There are plans to grow chilies and tomatoes in the near future.

The farm was started by his father 10 years ago, who also quit the corporate world at age 54.

The first thing Penang-born Naviin did was to increase the size of the vegetable farm from 1.5 acres to five acres.

He is also starting a small mushroom farm with a close friend, a few miles from his current plot.

What motivated you to be a farmer?

My corporate job was getting a little monotonous. It was not challenging.

I am the kind of person who loves learning something new every day. Farming allows me to do that. I have to do research all the time on how to be an effective farmer. I have always wanted to be an entrepreneur. Running this farm is almost like making my dream come true.

How did you gain knowledge to become a farmer?

My father gives me a lot of good tips. My other source material comes from YouTube. There is a lot of information on modern farming techniques.

You can use apps to learn and reduce labour force on your land. You can rely on technology to learn about the progress of your crops.

You can also walk into the Department of Agriculture and ask their technical staff for advice. Two years ago, we had a caterpillar infestation.

An officer from the department visited and suggested some useful tips. Their website is full of useful information.

What are your future plans?

Right now, I am supplying my vegetables to market vendors. I would like to see my produce go straight from my farm to the customer.

I plan to start an app called Sayur Kita. I have done a test run with okra and it was successful. I am still trying to modify the app and want to add more vegetables. Just imagine getting fresh vegetables from farm to your door step.

What are the pros and cons of being a farmer?

Farming allows me to get close to nature and the land. You can enjoy a sunrise, enjoy the hills and hear birds chirping while you are working.

The worst thing is the weather. When you have a thunderstorm, you fear the rain will destroy what you have planted.

ou also need the rain. Your crops cannot grow healthily if there is no water. The weather can be your best friend and your worst enemy at the same time.

What advice do you have for youths about farming?

Many young people think farming is not hip and happening, so they stay away. That is sad. Our country has so much land that we could develop a booming agricultural sector. We are exporting our products to overseas markets. A report by the World Health Organisation projects that in 2050, we could have 10 billion people on the planet.

We need 70% extra food supply. There is a bright future in farming.

How do your friends describe you?

They say that I love to joke and laugh. I believe you should laugh more in life.