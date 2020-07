JEFFERSON NG is no stranger to those who frequent conventions featuring designer toys. You can often find him manning the booth. His boyish looks make him stand out as the youngest in a group of experienced character and toy designers.

If you have not met the man, then you might have seen his signature toy, Ah Boy (also known as A.H. Boy or AHBOY), a blank or painted figure made of resin, with a round head, Muppet-like facial features, and a mole at the corner of its mouth.

“Everyone thought that Ah Boy resembles me!” said 26-year-old Ng. And how could they not? He has the same mole in the same spot, and he always looks like a kid when surrounded by his peers.

“Whenever I travel around for holidays or work, I notice many people who have the same features as my Ah Boy,” he said. “Some people who bought my toy at events said that they got one because they have, or know someone who has a mole at the side of their mouth.”

“Some even got the toy because it reminds them of a mole they had removed,” added Ng, who is originally from Sabah.

Ah Boy began as Imagino, an evolution of Ng’s final year project, which was a light bulb shaped character.

“My parents have called me Ah Boy since I was small. It is very common for a boy to be called Ah Boy and for a girl to be called Ah Girl in Malaysia. So, why not just name this character Ah Boy to represent the country?,” said Ng.

He explains that the name could also be written as A.H. Boy, which stands for ‘A Humorous Boy’ because it was “funny-looking”.

“Now whenever someone calls me Ah Boy, it is a reminder for myself to keep the dream going,” said Ng, who has been chasing the dream of making it big in the designer toy world since 2011.