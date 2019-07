From September 6 to November 30, the two Michelin-starred chef of the Mandarin Oriental Paris will be hosting dinner at a pop-up restaurant set in the hotel chain’s Moroccan location.

Salmon with seaweed, squid carpaccio, peach juice-glazed roasted zucchini with marinated peaches and marjoram: those are but some of the dishes that Thierry Marx will be serving at the Mandarin Oriental Marrakech’s Mes’Lalla restaurant. A citizen of the world, the two-star chef will be offering French cooking infused with memories of his trips to Thailand, Australia, Japan and Hong Kong.

For a little under three months, the palatial Moroccan hotel’s restaurant will make way for the chef’s fusion cuisine, based on molecular cooking principles which aim to highlight the essence of every ingredient. — AFP Relaxnews