THE 19th-century British politician William Ewart once said: “If you are cold, tea will warm you; if you are too heated, it will cool you; if you’re depressed, it will cheer you; if you are excited, it will calm you.”

Tea has been a part of our lives, during good times and bad. The act of ‘putting on a kettle for tea’ has been immortalised in literature as a remedy for any situation, for persons of various social standings.

A cup of tea can be a celebration, a form of comfort, or just a little something to break the ice between strangers.

With tea being part of civilised society for more than 5,000 years, it makes you wonder why International Tea Day only kicked off in 2005.

The occasion is celebrated every year on Dec 15 by major tea producing countries – including Malaysia.

In Malaysia, the one name synonymous with tea is Boh, which remains one of the most identifiable brand names in the country. Founded in 1929 by Archie Russell, Boh Plantations Sdn Bhd is still run by the Russell family.

This year, Boh will be commemorating International Tea Day in its own special way.

Boh Plantations chief commercial officer Chen Chaw Chang explained: “On International Tea Day we take the opportunity to thank [the] unsung heroes of the company, such as our tea pickers, factory team, and [the staff whom] you often see behind the counter in our cafes in Cameron Highlands.

“Another key part of International Tea Day is also to show our appreciation to our customers. This year, Boh is celebrating [its] 90th anniversary. We have managed to reach this milestone thanks to our customers who have been loyal to Boh, and continue to support us throughout these years.

“We actually had a few major events this year such as the opening of our Tristan’s Terrace, the new 200-seater tea room extension in our Sungei Palas Tea Centre, as well as our 90th Birthday Fun Run which saw almost 500 people turn up for a 5km fun run in a special trail in Sungei Palas.

“The funds raised (RM38,000) were donated to the Tropical Rainforest Conservation and Research Centre for forest conservation initiatives in Cameron Highlands. It has been a very eventful 90th Anniversary so far for Boh.”

Chen added: “We are planning an event in our Sungei Palas Tea Garden and Boh Tea Garden@Habu in Cameron Highlands on International Tea Day this Sunday, [with] many fun activities ... and we will also be giving out limited edition merchandise, such as tote bags.”

Other activities taking place in the tea centre include a complimentary family portrait session, where visitors can take instant photo prints.

There are also in-store activities where visitors can play games such as Spin the Wheel to win themselves some additional goodies. Select orders made at the cafe attached to the visitor’s centres will also come with some complementary treats.

There will also be an Instagram contest where visitors can get a limited edition Boh International Tea Day tote bag. Visitors can find out more when they stop by the Sungei Palas Tea Centre, or visit Boh’s Instagram page.

Chen said: “[They can also experience] the vast and beautiful tea fields that have continued to mesmerise visitors, whether they are making their first visit, or are [revisiting the plantation]. Cameron Highlands is the only location in Malaysia where you can enjoy panoramic, captivating views of tea fields stretched across [the hills].

“Each of our tea centres has something unique to offer. For instance, our Sungei Palas Tea Garden has a visitor’s centre that has been recently upgraded, and can accommodate almost 400 people at one go.

“The overarching balcony of the Sungei Palas Tea Centre is an iconic location associated with Cameron Highlands, as it offers a one-of-a-kind viewing experience that [everyone must have] while sipping on a cup of freshly brewed tea in the cafe.

“Our Boh Tea Garden@Habu is the spot of our first tea plantation and first tea factory, so this venue is more associated with Boh’s heritage. This plantation dates back to [the company’s] inception in 1929, and having a cup of tea here lets you appreciate the rich history Boh has reached over the past 90 years.

“Aside from the beautiful views of the tea fields, both visitor centres have free factory tours that show visitors how Boh crafts [its] best teas. There are also tea shops where visitors can purchase our teas which they can enjoy at home.”

Chen also mentioned how Boh is constantly innovating, with several new tea ranges launched this year.

He said: “To commemorate [Boh’s] 90th anniversary milestone, we introduced our Emerald Blend tea, a delicate tea which infuses Earl Grey and marigold flowers, and is packaged in a limited edition elegant bookcase. It is a tea that best represents Boh’s consistency in crafting fine teas.”

Other blends tea lovers will enjoy is the Malay Herbs Botanic range. Chen explained: “The Sirih Purut and Herba Ratus Teas are time honoured Malaysian recipes that [claim to] have therapeutic and restorative properties.

“Sirih Purut is a refreshing beverage with cleansing and detoxing benefits, while Herba Ratus is known for its anti-ageing and rejuvenating properties.

“If you are a Malaysian, when you drink these teas you will find [that they have] quite familiar flavours, as these are recipes that may run in your family.

“If it is your first time trying them, then you will be enjoying an authentic Malaysian beverage you may not find anywhere else outside of Malaysia.”

Chen also spoke about Boh’s new Green Tea range. “We also introduced our Jasmine Green Tea into the market. The popularity of green tea is growing in Malaysia as more people are becoming health conscious, and green tea is known for its high antioxidant content.

“Our Jasmine Green Tea is a blend of Boh’s own green tea from Cameron Highlands, with jasmine flowers for a delicate blend with calming jasmine notes. We also improved the blend of our Pure Green Tea, and it has a more authentic green tea taste.

“We see green tea as a growing category in the tea industry in Malaysia, and will continue to focus on this market.”

“Additionally, we are continuing to explore new tea flavours to cater to the ever-growing tastes of tea drinkers, and hope to introduce new tea flavours in the near future.”