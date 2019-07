EVERYTHING was beautiful in blue at the Chateau de Caffeinees On the night of July 12 as Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc kicked off its Dinner in Blue campaign in celebration of fine French living.

Held in conjunction with the celebration of France’s national Bastille Day, the premium French wheat beer hosted an exclusive dinner for guests, where its iconic blue glass bottles served as décor for the night, as well as a nod to the colour in the French flag.

There was even a fireworks display lighting up the night sky during the dinner as part of the celebration.

Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Ted Akiskalos said: “Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc continues to inspire everyone to share beautiful moments with loved ones at dinner occasions while enjoying a good-tasting brew.

“Produced in a country of fine taste and fashion, 1664 Blanc’s Dinner in Blue campaign aims to elevate all moments in style.”

According to Akiskalos, consumers will be rewarded with a free half pint of Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc if they spent RM50 and above while dining at over 100 participating modern bars, cafes, and restaurants every Friday from now until August as part of the campaign.

In addition, Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc is the official beer for the upcoming KL Fashion Week (KLFW ) 2019 from Aug 21 to 25. It will be a partnership highlighting good taste and elegance.

And while guests sipped on the smooth-tasting 1664 Blanc at the launch event, they were also given a taste of what to expect at KLFW 2019 when they were treated to a fashion catwalk of featured pieces from seven designers who will be holding court at next month’s event.

The evening’s glittering affair was graced by Ambassador of France to Malaysia Fredéric Laplanche who expressed his delight at this French brand making such great strides in Malaysia, and “by showcasing [French] culture through great dance, music, food, and fashion, done in good taste”.

“We like to have a beer on the terrace, [or] at cafes in the south of France. We love to discuss philosophy and politics in a cafe in Paris with a glass of beer – this is a tradition.

He went on to note that “white beers, in particular, the 1664 Blanc,”, which “is loved and drunk by all French people,” have also evolved to include newer trends.

He added: “And what better way to commemorate the event [than] with France’s National Day, also known as Bastille Day, which falls on July 14.”

Leaving the stage with another fun French-related fact, Laplanche enlightened guests about the venue, Chateau de Caffeinees, that “used to be the French embassy in Malaysia.”

An icy crème brûlée dessert infused with 1664 Blanc prepared by Nathalie Gourmet Studio ended the French gastronomy dinner on an elegant and sweet note.

Be prepared to add a touch of Blue Happy Hours to your Friday night dinners with more consumer promotions in September, where limited-edition merchandise will be up for grabs.

Visit www.carlsberg.com.my or www.facebook.com/KronenbourgMYfor more.