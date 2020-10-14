Turning the dark into light

AT JUST 24 years old, Khairul Basyar Aziz is determined to motivate and uplift others through his art. He aims to use his life experiences, as bitter as they were, to encourage those who admire his work to get back on their feet and smile, even though they may be going through a tough time in their life.

“It all began with a teacher when I was in high school,” said Khairul. “Because of family issues, I became short-tempered, rebellious, and always depressed.

“But my art teacher never gave up on me. The teacher taught me about expressing myself through art, an unbounded discipline where I can pour out my feelings into an art piece. I could see that my emotions were reflected in the quality of my work.

“That is when my interest in becoming an artist began. The teacher changed my outlook on life, made me look at life more positively, and set me upon the career path that I am still on today.”

Since then, he has learnt to accept the cards that life had dealt him and make the best out of it.

Last year, he visualised his journey in a collection called Accepting The Fate which was made for a programme called Young Artist Talent #11 in Thailand.

“If you look at the collection closely, all of them are of situations that would make us angry, sad, or uneasy. However, the imagery in all the works [features] smiling babies, which is meant to signify the sense of peace that I encourage we all have in difficult times,” said Khairul.

In addition to studying at Aswara, Khairul has worked as a waiter at a restaurant and a hotel, managed a night market stall, and done whatever he could to make a living.

“I used this experience to create Seek Discomfort in 2019. For this collection, I wanted to give hope and motivation to whomever looks at my work. I want to tell them that sometimes we have to learn from our past mistakes to face the future.”