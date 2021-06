EXPERIENCE indulgence in every spoon with Carte D’Or, the latest addition to Wall’s Malaysia’s range of premium ice creams. Established in 1978, Carte D’Or is a quality Parisian dessert brand with a long heritage of professional craftsmanship, made from carefully selected authentic ingredients sourced from around the world.

The Carte D’Or range of ice cream includes four indulgent flavours. They are the Dark Chocolate Truffles, made with premium Italian chocolate, French Vanilla Creme Glace, made with Madagascan vanilla, Caramel Glace with Almond Tarte Crumbles, made with Australian almonds, and Glace a La Strawberry, made with Strawberry pieces.

Dessert indulgence

Carte D’Or is also partnering with renowned dessert cafe, Xiao By Crustz, to create limited edition desserts made with the luxurious Carte D’Or ice creams. There will be four special, desserts made with the four different flavours of Carte D’Or ice cream: Chocolate Ice Cream Macaroon, Vanilla Mango Ice Cream Dome, Caramel Ice Cream Choux, and Strawberry Ice Cream Pistachio Cake.

The limited-edition desserts will be available in sets of two and four, and customers will be able to purchase them in-store at the Happy Mansion outlet or online via the Xiao By Crustz website.