FROM the dawn of time, man has always been interested in space, and there are many records of visits from creatures ‘not of this world’ who have somehow contributed to the advancement of human civilisation.

These creatures have been called gods, angels and celestial beings. Strange flying objects in the sky have been sighted for centuries, leading many of us to believe that there is a possibility that there is intelligent life out there, and that they have been making contact with us for a very long time.

The term UFO, which was coined in 1953, serves as a catch-all for all unidentified aerial sightings.

The acronym was coined by United States Air Force (USAF) Captain Edward J. Ruppelt, who headed the secretive US military’s Project Blue Book, then the USAF’s official investigation of UFOs.

World UFO Day is usually celebrated on July 2 to commemorate the crashing of a UFO in Roswell in 1947.

Students of mass communication were probably taught about how a 1938 radio play called War of the Worlds was presented as a news show reporting an alien invasion, and caused nationwide panic in the US.

This brainchild of the legendary Orson Welles (of Citizen Kane fame) is notorious for the mayhem it caused, but it is a great study on the influence of broadcast media.

There have been songs sung about UFOs and extraterrestrials since the 1950s. Most of them are fun sing-along numbers such as Purple People Eater (by Sheb Wooley).

However songs from the 1970s such as Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft (originally recorded by Klaatu but made famous by The Carpenters) and Starman by David Bowie (known for his otherworldly persona of Ziggy Stardust during this time) were better crafted.

Of course the movie industry has thrived on making films about aliens, both friendly (E.T: The Extra Terrestrial), and terrifying (Predator, Alien).

However the most iconic of these films, such as Close Encounters of the Thirds Kind (1977) and Arrival (2016), show that these beings just want to communicate with us.

On television, the premise of “the truth is out there” made The X-Files a huge hit in the 1990s. Other series which focus on UFOs and visitors from other worlds, such as Ancient Aliens, seem to be never ending, but to those who believe, the science seems pretty solid.

There is no doubt that the US seems to be a hotspot for aliens, but Malaysia has had its own share of sightings as well. Unfortunately they have never been substantiated by the relevant authorities.