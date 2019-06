BY JEFF YONG

WHEN I go visit a nice restaurant, all I want is to enjoy the ambience and the sumptuous food, not forgetting to choose more greens and fewer carbs.

I have to be careful with my intake, lest my whole wardrobe goes out of the window, and my size starts to challenge that of Jumbo, who lives at the zoo near my house.

But despite the lovely surroundings of nice restaurants, there are things that really annoy me and give me indigestion: noise pollution!

I’m especially irked with kids throwing tantrums to seek attention at the restaurant – and their parents often allowing them to do so, as if the place is an extension of their homes!

Some parents know how to keep their kids quiet – they surrender their mobile phones for the youngsters to play games or watch videos.

There are adults too who watch movies on their mobile devices while waiting for their lunch or dinner partners. And at a level that would hardly be termed as discreet as you inadvertently become privy to what they’re watching, too!

Recently I was at a heart hospital which allows patients and visitors to charge their phones so that they won’t be heartlessly cut off from the outside world.

One guy must have been delighted to stumble upon the charging facility: he decided to watch movies from his phone at a loud volume.

He didn’t think of others who may be feeling miserable because they might have to do a heart by-pass or whatever procedures to set them right again!

Then there are also those who engage in phone conversations that can be heard from five metres away.

Worse are those who use a certain social media app to converse using recorded voice messages, and listen to replies with the loudspeakers turned on.

There’s something terribly wrong with a culture that’s intoxicated by noise. Is there a way out?

Amidst the din, I was wondering why headphone companies don’t capitalise on this. They could at least lead the way to show the ignorant some phone or tablet etiquette.

Considering that there are millions of phones being sold in this country alone, they might be laughing all the way to the bank. Or perhaps people think headphones are cumbersome?

So, what else produces noise pollution? Cars, buses and trucks, of course! And hovering above us? Planes! Those who live near airports in Subang, Sepang or Senai would know.

Not forgetting lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and construction noise from a nearby mall or high-rise being built.

Experts say that loud noises from these sources can be quite damaging to our hearing if we’re exposed to them for too long.

Then there are unwanted noises from barking dogs, caterwauling cats, and even wailing sun bears trapped in apartments without food or drink!

Don’t forget the noisy neighbours who think they’re going to be the next Elvis Presley, Beyoncé, or Alessia Cara. God help those staying next to neighbours with loud karaoke sets!

Some dense people are really oblivious to the needs or well-being of others. They just don’t know that excessive noise can threaten one’s sanity, or simply add to the overall stress in one’s life.

Let me end my yarn today with a quote from Scottish actor Robbie Coltraine: “The person who comes up to you and makes the most noise and is the most intrusive is invariably the person in the room who has no respect for you at all, and it’s really all about them.”

Come to think of it, he may have a point there.

Jeff Yong, after making his mark in the twisty maze of mainstream journalism, has finally decided to enjoy what he does best – observing the unusual and recounting the gleeful. He can be contacted at lifestyle.borak@gmail.com.