You know what you touched

B&B Labs, a Malaysian cosmeceutical skincare brand has long recognised the urgent need for better personal hygiene and protection.

While we’ve heard people joke about how our hands have touched more alcohol than our tongues this year, and it may have been easy for B&B Labs to jump on the sanitiser bandwagon, the homegrown skincare brand took its time to create a range that will really help Malaysians keep clean and safe – B&B Labs all-new Hygiene Series.

Formulated with skin-loving ingredients that abides by the brand’s ethos of fixing problem skin, B&B Labs’ Hygiene Series is a range of four essential products – an air & surface disinfectant, a non-drying hand wash, a hand sanitiser, and a hand serum.