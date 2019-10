CYBERJAYA is one of the most liveable cities within Greater Kuala Lumpur, which provides accessibility and conveniences, thus making it a perfect location for homebuyers to call home!

Leveraging on this fact, Paramount Property has introduced its upcoming development in Cyberjaya, Sejati Lakeside which is nestled along Persiaran Rimba Permai.

Sejati Lakeside is sprawled across a 41.4-acre freehold land. It is an individual titled landed residential development, encasing a total of 418 landed home units which will be built in three phases. Development components include 2-storey terrace homes, 2-storey superlink homes and 3-storey semi-detached lakefront homes.

The low-density development will reward future homeowners with direct access to 45 acres of lake, framed by more than 5-acre of lush landscaping. Sejati Lakeside also offers three separate landscaped parks to form the nucleus of the development, providing ample space equipped with 19 recreational and sporting activities for the young and old alike, thus creating close-knit community living.

The homes of Sejati Lakeside

The first phase of Sejati Lakeside offers 130 units of 2-storey terrace homes, each build on a land area of 22’ x 70’ and features modern architecture that complements a contemporary lifestyle. It also offers a generous open layout plan with large windows and wide doorways, inviting natural lighting and cross ventilation.

These terrace homes also featured expansive built-up, from 2,546 sf with four spacious bedrooms and four en suite bathrooms. The ground level of these homes, houses a sizeable bedroom to cater for guests and elderly — encouraging multi-generational living. This is a far cry in comparison to similar homes offered by Sejati Lakeside’s immediate competitors that only have three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Adding to that, all homes offered in Sejati Lakeside are built to the maximum length of each land plot. This should save homeowners renovation costs for an extension. Homeowners will also enjoy zero restrictions on renovation and have the freedom to customise their homes, as these homes do not carry a strata title.

Phase 2 of Sejati Lakeside has a total of 139 units comprising 2-storey terrace homes and superlink homes; while Phase 3 will have a total 149 home units, featuring 2-storey terrace homes, 2-storey superlink homes and 3-storey lakefront semi-detached homes.

Fulfill every lifestyle need

Homeowners of Sejati Lakeside will enjoy lower property ownership cost as compared to landed strata developments, which demand a monthly maintenance fee that is calculated based on the size of one’s home.

Homes are built in a North-South orientation, to prevent the excessive sunlight and heat, keeping it conducive for living. In addition to that, it features abundant greens to cool the environment and create new ecosystems of flora and fauna which includes 1,000 trees of more than 20 species.

The development also features a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) with perimeter planting, poised as a buffer to prevent intruders; green areas that are well lit up and shallow shrubs that provide a clear view of the pedestrian walking path, preventing potential hiding spots for intruders. Aside from that, clear access and circulation walk paths are available throughout the development, with single ingress and egress points for vehicles to ensure tighter security control.

Interested buyers should also take note that all homes in Sejati Lakeside come with water-saving aerated taps and a dual flush system for toilets, rainwater harvesting tanks (only for Semi-Ds) as well as a free home security system for limited units.

To the delight of future homeowners, an early bird package is currently available.

Highly accessible and ready amenities

The location of Sejati Lakeside, without a doubt, is one of the major attractions for the development as it is surrounded by a myriad of amenities and facilities, supported by convenient accessibility.

Retail and commercial facilities in and around Cyberjaya include DPulze Shopping Centre, Shaftsbury Square, Tamarind Square, Prima Avenue, Radius Business Park, Cottage Walk, IOI City Mall and Alamanda Shopping Centre.

The city is also home to world-class educational institutions such as Limkokwing University, Multimedia University, University Malaysia of Computer Science & Engineering, Korean School of Malaysia, Asia Metropolitan University as well as a number of government and international schools.

Residents that are concerned about health can turn to established medical institutions which include; Hospital Putrajaya, Hospital Serdang as well as Hospital Cyberjaya that is slated for completion by 2020.

Cyberjaya can be easily accessed via Putrajaya Link, Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP), ELITE Highway, and MEX Highway. It is only about 20mins drive to KL City Centre and to the gateway of travelling — KLIA and KLIA2 airports. Those relying on public transport can access the area via the existing ERL Putrajaya Sentral and the upcoming MRT2 stations, namely Cyberjaya North and Cyberjaya City Centre. These two stations are expected to complete and start operation by 2022.

Cyberjaya has become a coveted address for house buyers, investors and entrepreneurs to enjoy the fullest of 21st-century connectivity, ideal for those looking for homes with better value for money, as compared to neighbouring vicinities that may not be as pocket-friendly.

The ever-blossoming locality has most definitely matured from its initial concept of being an “intelligent city” to one offering a multitude of facets. These “live-learn-work-play” options are finally making Cyberjaya the vibrant destination it was always meant to be! — Propsocial