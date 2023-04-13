Feeding a need to be the best

theSun recently had the chance to do a Zoom interview with Hunger’s lead actors Chutimon ‘Aokbab’ Chuengcharoensukying, Nopachai ‘Peter’ Chaiyanam, and Gunn Svasti Na Ayudhya, along with director Sitisiri Mongkolsiri and producer/writer Kongdej Jaturanrasmee. We asked the filmmaker to describe his goals for the film and the message he intended to get through to the audience. The film, according to Sitisiri, is about food, but their primary goal was to depict the narrative that goes beyond the food. They paid more attention to the characters’ humanity. “It goes beyond a traditional food film,” he noted. The cast also discussed the difficulties they had while filming this movie. Sitisiri shared his perspective on the three main characters’ various types of hunger. One of his greatest challenges in making this film was describing and capturing the uniqueness of each cast member.

In order to make the dishes in this culinary film, which examines both fine dining and street food, as realistic as possible, Kongdej claimed he conducted extensive study and spoke with several experts. Aokbab remarked that embodying the role was her hardest challenge. She described her persona as being highly aspirational. To integrate herself into both of her character’s worlds, she had to put in a lot of effort. “It’s not at all like how I had imagined myself in my kitchen. It feels more like a war inside this fine dining kitchen. I have to work really hard to study and emulate the life of a chef for this film.” To be able to perform and cook at the same time, according to Gunn, was difficult for him. On the contrary, he claimed that the performers greatly helped one another while filming.