Female-led films to the fore

WOMANHOOD is something to be honoured every day, not just on special occasions. However, every year on March 8, the world recognises International Women’s Day as a significant occasion to honour the contributions and accomplishments of women in society, the economy, culture, and politics.

International Women’s Day serves as a focal point in the women’s rights movement, drawing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and also violence and abuse against women.

And there is no better way to mark the occasion than by watching great films that wonderfully represent womanhood. These movies do more than just entertain; they make you feel strong and proud to be a woman.

The films listed below depict and serve as a reminder that, once women set their minds to something, anything is possible.

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Let’s start the list with this award-winning movie helmed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as “Daniels”). The 2022 American comedy-drama film Everything Everywhere All at Once stars our national icon Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, an older Chinese American immigrant who runs a laundromat with her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan).

They don’t get along well with her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu), and they are in serious trouble with the IRS. Evelyn is then tasked with saving the universe through an incredible, mystifying journey through parallel universes.

This movie is a mind-boggling mix of genres that no synopsis could ever do justice to. It’s strange, complicated, and definitely one of the best movies ever made. It was named one of the top 10 movies of 2022 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.