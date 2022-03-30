Fight your fears

FEAR is really beneficial to us as humans. It is a necessary response to physical and mental risk; without it, we would be unable to protect ourselves against actual dangers.
However, we may sometimes fear circumstances that are not in any way hazardous, and these worries might prevent us from experiencing otherwise good things. In the correct context, fear can be a friend, but too much of it can take over your life. The natural procedure is that danger causes dread, and once the threat has passed, the fear fades.
However, if the dread is not alleviated, it can mutate into something more dangerous. It’s not always easy to deal with fear. You can, however, improve your ability to handle your emotional responses. It is essential to understand how to conquer fear.
Learn more about your fear
This is the most difficult phase, but it is also the most important. You can’t conquer a fear that is buried deep inside your mind. When you turn toward your fear instead of moving away from it, you may realise aspects of it that you were previously unaware of. To help you face your worries, consider maintaining a journal for one to three weeks. Make a note of any trends you see. Make a note of anything that stands out. Writing down your fear patterns and symptoms might assist to clarify them. They are no longer as large and impassable as they formerly were. Most importantly, understanding everything there is to know about your fear will help you on how to deal with it.
Identify all the emotions related to your fears
Once you have a clear image of your fear, recognise all of the emotions associated with it. Do you get sad or furious when you think about your fears? By categorising all of your emotions, you can better understand what is driving them every day.
Use your imagination in positive ways
Imagination is good. It offers the ability to think about the power, creativity capacity to think more creatively. However, when it encourages you to think about unpleasant things, an active imagination may be a dangerous weapon. Your mind may exaggerate your anxieties, making your situation appear much worse than it is. Instead of allowing your mind to take you down dark alleys of terror, utilise it to your advantage. The peace you had in your imagined situation might really help overcome real challenges.
Practice meditation /breathing exercises
Mediation is one of the most effective methods to overcoming your worst phobias. It helps you to gradually descend into a profound state of relaxation, surrendering to the present moment. Meditation benefits include reducing daily tension and anxiety by disconnecting us from our thoughts and sensations. Engage yourself in breathing exercise to overcome your fears. If you want to avoid a lot of the tension associated with your worries, practice a variety of breathing exercises and make them a habit.
Prioritise the potential benefits and learn to live with a balanced level of uncertainty
We are all aware that there will always be drawbacks to every option. However, balance them against the possible rewards of a decision and how your life may change for the better. You will never be able to completely remove dangers and fears from your life, so stop acting as if you can. Making a huge choice is merely picking one of several ways through the uncertainty.
Practice mindfulness
Mindfulness is a type of thought process that helps you to become more conscious of your fear. Use these mindfulness techniques during your less severe bouts of fear. When you see your fear symptoms emerging, take a moment to reflect on what is occurring to you. You can do this by keeping a mental journal. Keep an eye out for symptoms. Don’t blindly react, but instead simply sit and keep track of yourself as the moment unfolds. Being passive increases self-awareness and keeps you from performing the regular things you do when you are afraid.
Use nature as your therapist
Of course, speaking to a therapist is the best way to work through your anxieties and phobias. However, you can’t constantly be in your therapist’s office. Instead, consider going out for a walk.
Natural beauty, such as that seen in parks, backyards, or anywhere green is growing, can help lessen the sensations of dread and anxiety you are feeling. Nature soothes individuals, lowering stress levels and shifting their moods from nervous to relaxed. Furthermore, walking or running outside forces us to engage our brains differently, which might result in a shift from irrational scared ideas to better thinking that can help us conquer the anxiety.
Learning to conquer fear necessitates self-awareness as well as a good amount of bravery. Remember that you don’t have to do it alone. Talk to someone if you need to. Fighting your fears is one of the most essential things you should learn in life. When you overcome your fears, you will have a lot more fun and happy life. It’s the nicest feeling in the world to be able to enjoy your life without being concerned about anything.