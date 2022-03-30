Fight your fears

Here are six steps to overcome the demons in your life

FEAR is really beneficial to us as humans. It is a necessary response to physical and mental risk; without it, we would be unable to protect ourselves against actual dangers. However, we may sometimes fear circumstances that are not in any way hazardous, and these worries might prevent us from experiencing otherwise good things. In the correct context, fear can be a friend, but too much of it can take over your life. The natural procedure is that danger causes dread, and once the threat has passed, the fear fades. However, if the dread is not alleviated, it can mutate into something more dangerous. It’s not always easy to deal with fear. You can, however, improve your ability to handle your emotional responses. It is essential to understand how to conquer fear.

Learn more about your fear This is the most difficult phase, but it is also the most important. You can’t conquer a fear that is buried deep inside your mind. When you turn toward your fear instead of moving away from it, you may realise aspects of it that you were previously unaware of. To help you face your worries, consider maintaining a journal for one to three weeks. Make a note of any trends you see. Make a note of anything that stands out. Writing down your fear patterns and symptoms might assist to clarify them. They are no longer as large and impassable as they formerly were. Most importantly, understanding everything there is to know about your fear will help you on how to deal with it. Identify all the emotions related to your fears Once you have a clear image of your fear, recognise all of the emotions associated with it. Do you get sad or furious when you think about your fears? By categorising all of your emotions, you can better understand what is driving them every day. Use your imagination in positive ways Imagination is good. It offers the ability to think about the power, creativity capacity to think more creatively. However, when it encourages you to think about unpleasant things, an active imagination may be a dangerous weapon. Your mind may exaggerate your anxieties, making your situation appear much worse than it is. Instead of allowing your mind to take you down dark alleys of terror, utilise it to your advantage. The peace you had in your imagined situation might really help overcome real challenges. Practice meditation /breathing exercises Mediation is one of the most effective methods to overcoming your worst phobias. It helps you to gradually descend into a profound state of relaxation, surrendering to the present moment. Meditation benefits include reducing daily tension and anxiety by disconnecting us from our thoughts and sensations. Engage yourself in breathing exercise to overcome your fears. If you want to avoid a lot of the tension associated with your worries, practice a variety of breathing exercises and make them a habit.