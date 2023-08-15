Fighting together

ALMOST as though in solidarity with the ongoing major strikes by both the Writers Guild and Screen Actors Guild against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, visual effects (VFX) crews at Marvel have finally petitioned to demand union recognition from the studio.

This comes after more than a year’s worth of horrible revelations around Marvel Studios’ systematic overworking and underpayment of VFX workers on its blockbuster movies and streaming series.

To put things into perspective, Marvel Studios’ output of movies and TV series is akin to a burst dam. In 2023 alone, there will be five movies and four shows.

Due to this, through disclosures made by VFX circles over the last year, Marvel is regarded as the industry’s biggest “bully.” They are known to flood VFX houses with more work than the latter are equipped to handle or ruin the careers or standings of those that fail to live up to the studio’s demands.

The move also comes against a backdrop of increasing critical condemnation and fan displeasure with the quality of computer-generated imagery in Marvel Studios movies and series.

On Aug 7, a group of more than 50 on-set employees filed a petition for an election to be represented by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) with the National Labour Relations Board.

The workers are asking for the election to be held as early as Aug 21.

This bold, hard-to-argue-against move heralds the first time VFX professionals have banded together to demand the same rights, wage protections and professional watchdog oversight that have been enjoyed by workers in almost every other segment of the entertainment industry.

“For almost half a century, workers in the VFX industry have been denied the same protections and benefits their coworkers and crewmates have relied upon since the beginning of the Hollywood film industry. This is a historic first step for VFX workers coming together with a collective voice demanding respect for what we do,” IATSE VFX organiser Mark Patch said in a statement.

IATSE International president Matthew D. Loeb congratulated the VFX workers on taking the important step of using their voices collectively.

“Entertainment workers everywhere are sticking up for one another’s rights. That’s what our movement is all about. I urge Marvel Studios to voluntarily recognise their union immediately,” he said.